Xbox November System Update Adds Game Pass Pre-Loading, Auto HDR Label, and More

Last month Microsoft released a major Xbox firmware revamp in anticipation of the Xbox Series X/S, and now they’ve released another update that further tweaks their system software. New features include the ability to pre-load Xbox Game Pass titles, labels for games that are optimized for Xbox Series X/S or use Auto HDR, and more. Not as exciting as the last Xbox system update obviously, but much more to report than with Sony’s “improves performance” updates. You can get the full rundown of everything included in the Xbox November update, below.

Personalize your Xbox Series X|S with new dynamic background designs Dynamic backgrounds are a new feature for Xbox Series X|S, giving gamers the ability to customize their home screen with motion and color. This update adds six new options, including homages to previous generations of Xbox consoles and others based on popular profile themes. You can expect the team to continue adding new dynamic backgrounds in future Xbox console updates! Identify which games are using Auto HDR with new tech tags Xbox Series X|S customers enjoy improved visual quality for backward compatible games with a feature called Auto HDR. When you open the guide during a game with Auto HDR running, you’ll see a new tag to let you know the game is benefiting from this feature. “Optimized for Series X|S” badges let you know which games are optimized Many of your favorite Xbox One games – including Gears 5, Forza Horizon 4, and Ori and the Will of the Wisps – have released updates to take advantage of the increased performance of Xbox Series X|S. To make it easier to see which of your games have been optimized, we’ve added an “X|S” badge to their tiles in My Games and Apps, in both the Games and Full Library views. You can also use the Filter button to see only “Optimized for Xbox Series X|S” games.

Pre-install games that are “Coming soon” to Xbox Game Pass You can now view, add to “Play later,” and even pre-install certain games before they come to Xbox Game Pass. Just head over to the Xbox Game Pass app on your console or mobile device and look for the “Coming soon” section. While not all games that are “Coming soon” can be pre-installed, we did develop a special feature for the Game Pass mobile app that lets you queue the rest to install on day one. Check your achievement status in the Game Activity tab The Game Activity tab is your single place in the guide to explore things to do in the game you’re currently playing. Hunt those achievements, easily join your friends or others playing the game, or discover in-game events, right from the comfort of the guide! Add family member accounts during setup In September we launched the Xbox Family Settings app on Android and iOS. Right from their phone, parents and caregivers can easily create child accounts, update screen time limits, respond to notifications, and much more. Xbox families will now be able to add family members to their console, right from setup.

The Xbox November system update should be rolling out to all Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S owners now.