For around 15 years now, playing online games on an Xbox console has required a subscription to Xbox Live Gold. It’s a system both Microsoft’s competitors have copied with services like PlayStation Plus and Nintendo Switch Online, and most console gamers have resigned themselves to fact that this will always be the way of things. Or will it? The times may be a-changing!

Recently, fans noticed that 12-month Xbox Live Gold subscriptions were not longer being offered through the Microsoft Store. The folks at Inverse got in touch with a Microsoft rep, who confirmed yearly subs have officially been taken off the table…

Microsoft Flight Simulator to Support Modders With a Built-In Marketplace

At this time Xbox has decided to remove the 12 month Xbox Live Gold SKU from the Microsoft online Store. Customers can still sign up for a 1 month or 3 month Xbox Live Gold subscription online through the Microsoft Store.

A rather odd move, considering the fact that most serious online gamers tend to sign up for 12-month stints, as they represent by far the best bargain. Why would Microsoft take away yearly subscriptions? Could it be that Xbox Live Gold won’t exist as we currently know it for much longer? That’s what many are speculating! In a recent article, generally-reliable insider Jeff Grubb seemed to hint changes were afoot…

It also seems like the right time for Microsoft to talk about the future of Xbox [Live] Gold. That service is starting to feel a bit outdated. Maybe it’s time to phase it out.

So, will online gaming be free on Xbox Series X? Well, let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Online deal hunter Cheap Ass Gamer posits a more likely scenario…

For those wondering why, my guess is it has something to do with Xbox Ultimate Game Pass becoming the standard subscription service for Xbox. I haven't seen many Xbox Live Gold Membership deals since Ultimate was first introduced. pic.twitter.com/CGFHTReG58 — Cheap Ass Gamer (@videogamedeals) July 16, 2020

Microsoft already offers Game Pass and Gold together as Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and making that combination standard would make a certain amount of sense. Microsoft is all about Game Pass these days, and this would be a way to take the service to the next level. Of course, take all this speculation with a grain of salt – hopefully we get an update on the future of XBL Gold soon.

What do you think? Would you be happy to see Xbox Live Gold go? Does combining Xbox Game Pass and Gold seem like a good idea?