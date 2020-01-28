Xbox Games With Gold Offers Call of Cthulhu and Classic Star Wars Battlefront in February

Microsoft has revealed their Games With Gold lineup for February, which includes your standard two Xbox One games and two Xbox/Xbox 360 games. Of course, the older games can be played on Xbox One via backward compatibility. Next month’s selection includes the Lovecraftian horror-adventure Call of Cthulhu, bike racer TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge, kid-friendly beat ‘em up Fable Heroes, and the OG version of Star Wars Battlefront.

Here are Microsoft’s official descriptions of all four February Games With Gold titles:

Call of Cthulhu Plunge into a world of cosmic horror and creeping madness in Call of Cthulhu. In the official videogame inspired by the classic pen and paper RPG, investigate a family death on an isolated island where nothing is as it seems. Trust no one in a story filled with strange creatures, weird science and sinister cults, set within the iconic universe of H.P. Lovecraft. TT Isle of Man Take on the challenge of Snaefell mountain in the motorcycle racing game, TT Isle of Man. All 37.73 miles of the legendary course is faithfully reproduced in this realistic moto-racing title that will challenge your skills and reflexes. Memorize each section and corner each bend to perfection to win, all while hurtling along at 180 mph. Fable Heroes Get in on the highly addictive, hack-and-slash adventure title, Fable Heroes. As the heroes of Albion, play up to four players, either competitively or in co-op mode, and collect as many gold coins as you can. Defeat familiar foes and new enemies alike in this fresh spin on the beloved franchise and take playful competition to the next level. Star Wars Battlefront Experience an all-time classic with Star Wars Battlefront. Participate in memorable battles from the first six Star Wars films as you fight on the front lines with every weapon and vehicle you see at your disposal. Either by yourself or with an army behind you, the choice is yours to topple the Empire or crush the Rebellion. Note: No online gameplay support.

Fable Heroes will be available from February 1 to 15, Call of Cthulhu and Star Wars Battlefront will be available on February 16, and TT Isle of Man can be downloaded all month long. As always, once you download a Games With Gold title, you’ll have permanent access to it, so long as you still have an active Xbox Live Gold membership.

Not a terrible month. Call of Cthulhu is definitely worth a shot if you like Lovecraftian stuff, and hey, the original Star Wars Battlefront still has fans for a reason. What do you think? Which of this month’s Games With Gold strike your fancy?