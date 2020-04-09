Xbox Game Reveals Likely Close, Expect “Fantasy Worlds, Reboots, Big Sci-fi” Says Insider

As we march toward the next generation of consoles, Microsoft has been very open about their hardware, revealing details and in-depth specs for the Xbox Series X well before the competition. That said, what about the software? Sure, the XSX sounds cool on paper, but all the cutting-edge tech in the world doesn’t matter much without cool games. Microsoft have announced Senua's Saga: Hellblade II and Rare’s Everwild, but other than that, we’re still largely in the dark.

Well, it seems we might have some big reveals coming down the pipe. In a conversation about Xbox Game Studios on the ResetEra forums, a user expressed a hope Microsoft would be revealing more games with “Gears quality” graphics, and noted insider Shinobi602 popped up to assure them they wouldn’t be disappointed. When pressed for more details, Shinobi had this to say…

It's not my place to give details, and my username would be plastered on sites come morning if I did lol. So I won't. But you won't have to wait too much longer, really. I'm incredibly excited at what's coming from Xbox... Gorgeous fantasy worlds, reboots, big sci-fi... Should be a lot of fun.

Sorry Shinobi, we’re plastering your name anyways, but come on, you knew what you were doing with that little tease! Shinobi isn’t the only one hinting at stuff – in the most recent episode of the IGN Unlocked podcast, one of the hosts teased something “very, very, very exciting” for Xbox fans this Monday. So yeah, keep your eyes peeled next week green team.

So, what kind of “gorgeous fantasy worlds, reboots, and big sci-fi” do you think Microsoft has up their sleeves? I think we all know Fable is coming, but what else might be in the works? Personally, I’d love to see them dip into Rare’s back catalog again – where’s my Blast Corps sequel?