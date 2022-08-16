Menu
Xbox Game Pass Adds Commandos 3 HD, Immortals Fenyx Rising and More in Late August

Nathan Birch
Aug 16, 2022
Microsoft has revealed the new titles they’ll be adding to Xbox Game Pass on PC and consoles in late August. While there aren’t a lot of AAA titles this time around, subscribers are getting a number of Day 1 releases, including the Commandos 3 HD remaster, Immortality, Tinykin, and Midnight Fight Express. Ubisoft’s BOTW-like Immortals Fenyx Rising is also on offer.

Here are your late-August PC and console Game Pass titles:

Coffee Talk (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Now

Coffee Talk is a coffee brewing and heart-to-heart talking simulator about listening to the stories of alternative-Seattle’s inhabitants. From a dramatic love story between an elf and a succubus to an alien trying to understand the lives of humans, help everyone you meet by serving up a warm drink or two. Plus, Ultimate members can jump right in with Touch Controls via Xbox Cloud Gaming today!

Midnight Fight Express (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 23

A former member of the criminal underworld is lured back into “the life” by a mysterious drone claiming they only have until sunrise to prevent a citywide criminal takeover. Engage in a brutal and hyper-kinetic brawling ballet, using every environmental tool and street fighting technique at your disposal. Level up your abilities to take down the mounting onslaught of bozos, cronies, and crime lords.

Exapunks (PC) – August 25

The year is 1997. You used to be a hacker, but now you have the phage. You made a deal: one hack, one dose. There’s nothing left to lose… except your life. Exapunks is the latest open-ended puzzle game from Zachtronics, the creators of Opus Magnum, Shenzhen I/O, TIS-100, and more.

Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition (Console and PC) – August 25

Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition is the definitive edition of the critically acclaimed visual novel-style adventure game, now with all-new voice acting. Dive in and enjoy an intergalactic journey that transcends time through love.

Commandos 3 – HD Remaster (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 30

Commandos 3 – HD Remaster sends you to the unforgiving battlefields of Europe. Remastered in high definition including reworked 3D models and textures, improved controls, and refined UI.

Immortality (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) – August 30

Marissa Marcel would have been a star. She made three movies, but none of them was ever released… and then Marissa Marcel disappeared. Explore lost footage, cut your own path into the mystery, and discover what happened to Marissa Marcel in the newest interactive game from Sam Barlow, creator of Her Story.

Immortals Fenyx Rising (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 30

Immortals Fenyx Rising brings grand mythological adventure to life. Play as Fenyx, a new winged demigod on a quest to save the Greek gods. The fate of the world is at stake – you are the gods’ last hope.

Tinykin (Console and PC) – August 30

Milo arrives on Earth to find that he’s way too small, everybody’s gone, and a day hasn’t passed since 1991! Team up with the tinykin and use their unique powers to create ladders, bridges, explosions, and a lot more! Find a way home through a sprawling ant-sized metropolis and unravel Earth’s biggest mystery!

Xbox Game Pass grants players access to more than 100 games for 10 bucks a month, while Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also gets you Xbox Live Gold and EA Play access — you can check out a full list of available console and PC games here. Microsoft is offering new subscribers a month of Game Pass Ultimate or Game Pass for PC for only $1.

Which Game Pass titles do you plan on tackling over the next few weeks?

