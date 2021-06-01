Xbox Game Pass Adds For Honor, Darkest Dungeon, and More in Early June

Microsoft has revealed the titles they’ll be adding to Xbox Game Pass on PC and consoles in early June, and while the lineup is a bit more sparse than usual (likely due to big surprises being held back for Microsoft’s E3 presentation), there’s still some solid additions. Subscribers can look forward to For Honor, Darkest Dungeon, and the quirky new-release indie adventure game, Backbone. Meanwhile, Wild at Heart is now available to play via the cloud.

Xbox and Bethesda E3 Showcase Scheduled, Will Feature 90 Minutes of Announcements

Here are your early-June PC and console Game Pass titles:

The Wild at Heart (Cloud) – Available Today Explore a beautiful, handcrafted world full of charming puzzles, and deep secrets in The Wild at Heart, a whimsical story centered around two children that escape to a fantastical land filled with magical creatures to befriend and an oddball order of guardians who’ve lost their way. Welcome to the Deep Woods. For Honor (Cloud and Console) – June 3 War marches across the land of Heathmoor as heroes from rival factions clash in unending visceral battles. Use your finely honed skill to emerge victorious in a variety of thrilling single and brutal multiplayer modes. Grasp destiny in your hands and fight… for honor. Backbone (PC) – June 8 Raccoon detective Howard Lotor is not a hero. He can barely make rent. And yet he has stumbled across something so massive that it will shake the very fabric of society. Stunning visuals, an evocative soundtrack, and a daring narrative bring a dystopian Vancouver, BC inhabited by animals to life in this highly anticipated, post-noir adventure. Get to it, detective. Darkest Dungeon (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 10 Darkest Dungeon is a challenging gothic roguelike turn-based RPG about the psychological stresses of adventuring. Recruit, train, and lead a team of flawed heroes through twisted forests, forgotten warrens, ruined crypts, and beyond. Not only do unimaginable foes await, but stress, famine, disease, and the ever-encroaching dark.

Xbox Game Pass grants players access to more than 100 games for 10 bucks a month — you can check out a full list of available console and PC games here. As always, Microsoft is offering new subscribers a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (which also includes Xbox Live Gold and EA Play subscriptions) for a mere $1.

What Game Pass titles do you plan on tackling over the next few weeks? Personally, as an old-school adventure game fan I’ve definitely got my eye on Backbone.