Xbox Game Pass Adds Multiple Yakuza Titles, Matchpoint Tennis, and More in Early July

Microsoft has revealed the new titles they’ll be adding to Xbox Game Pass on PC and consoles in early July, and the focus this time is on that Japanese gangster life, as Yakuza Kiwami, Yakuza Kiwami 2, and Yakuza 0 are coming to the service. A number of other Day 1 releases are also on the way, including Matchpoint: Tennis Championships, Escape Academy, and PowerWash Simulator.

Here are your early-July PC and console Game Pass titles:

Last Call BBS (PC) – Available Now

Available on day one with PC Game Pass: Boot up your Z5 Powerlance and dial into Last Call BBS, the last game from Zachtronics! The Barkeep’s loaded up his retro computer with a full set of puzzle games for you to download and play. No need to worry about copy protection, they’re all fully cracked and ready to enjoy.

Yakuza 0 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Now

The unbridled decadence of the 80s are back in Yakuza 0. Play as Kazuma Kiryu, a low-ranking yakuza, who gets caught in a world of trouble when a simple debt collection goes wrong. Then, step into the silver-toed shoes of Goro Majima and explore his “normal” life as the proprietor of a cabaret club.

Yakuza Kiwami (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Now

1995, Kamurocho. Kazuma Kiryu, the Dragon of Dojima, takes the fall for the murder of a crime boss to protect his sworn brother, Akira Nishikiyama, and his childhood friend, Yumi. Experience the story that kicked off the legendary Yakuza series, with all the drama, action, and hilarious minigames you’d expect.

Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Now

An assassination threatens to erupt an all-out war between the Tojo Clan and the Omi Alliance. Kazuma Kiryu, the Dragon of Dojima, must travel to Sotenbori, Osaka to broker peace between the rival clans, but Ryuji Goda, the Dragon of Kansai, will stop at nothing to get his war.

DJMax Respect V (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 7

DJMax Respect V is the latest installment from the creators of the critically acclaimed rhythm game franchise DJMax. Experience tracks from popular artists such as Marshmello, Porter Robinson, and Yukika, exclusive Full HD Music Videos, online multiplayer, new game modes, and more!

Matchpoint: Tennis Championships (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 7

Available on day one with Game Pass: Matchpoint: Tennis Championships is a modern take on tennis, featuring a true-to-life on-court experience supported by a deep career mode and unique rivalry system. The game places a strong focus on tactical realism, positioning and aiming, allowing the player to move their superstar in exactly the right way to get the most out of their shots.

Road 96 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 7

On this risky road trip to the border, you’ll meet incredible characters, and discover their intertwined stories and secrets in an ever-evolving adventure. But every mile opens a choice to make. Your decisions will change your adventure, change the people you meet, maybe even change the world.

Escape Academy (Console and PC) – July 14

Available on day one with Game Pass: You’ve just arrived at Escape Academy, a school where promising students train to become the ultimate Escapist. Play over a dozen masterfully hand-crafted rooms, designed by experienced experts in the field of real-life escape rooms.

My Friend Peppa Pig (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 14

Start a fun-filled adventure with Peppa Pig! Create your character, ring the doorbell, and step into the TV show. Peppa suggests activities everywhere you go, from the Museum to Potato City. Help find Daddy Pig’s glasses, follow forest tracks, splash in muddy puddles, and more. Every playtime is different!

Overwhelm (PC) – July 14

You’re outnumbered, low on ammunition and the paranoia sets in. Overwhelm is an action horror-world platformer where enemies get power ups and you don’t. Explore the oppressive caverns of the hive, guided only by a sparse map. As you defeat each of the five unique bosses, their abilities get distributed to the enemies of the world with escalating difficulty.

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 14

A big city means a bigger adventure! When Ryder and the PAW Patrol learn that Mayor Humdinger has taken over a buzzing metropolis, they must race into action to save Adventure City from his selfish scheming. The pups need you to join Team PAWsome!

PowerWash Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 14

Available on day one with Game Pass: Release the pressure with PowerWash Simulator and wash away your worries with the soothing sounds of high-pressure water. Fire up your power washer and blast away every speck of dirt and grime you can find. Lose yourself to the simple satisfaction of power-washing to a sparkling finish.