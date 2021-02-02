Xbox Game Pass Adds Final Fantasy XII, Jurassic World Evolution, More in Early February

Microsoft has revealed the titles they’ll be adding to Xbox Game Pass on PC and consoles in early February, which should help players get through those cold winter days. Subscribers will be able to get their hands on the remastered RPG Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, the Among-Us-style social deception game Project Winter, dino park sim Jurassic World Evolution, and more! Wolfenstein: Youngblood, which was added early last year, is now playable via the cloud.

Microsoft Flight Simulator UK Update Lands in February, France and Benelux Coming Next

Here are your early-February PC and console Game Pass titles:

Ghost of a Tale (PC) – February 4 Ghost of a Tale is an action RPG game in which you play as Tilo, a mouse and minstrel thrown into a perilous adventure. Set in a medieval world populated only by animals, the game puts an emphasis on immersion and exploration. It features stealth elements, disguises, conversations with allies and enemies, and quests. Project Winter (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 4 The perfect game to back-stab your friends. Project Winter is an 8-person multiplayer game focusing on social deception and survival. Communication and teamwork are essential to the survivors’ goal of escape. Gather resources, repair structures, and brave the wilderness together. The Falconeer (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 4 Become the Falconeer and soar through the skies aboard a devastatingly powerful warbird in this open-world air combat game. Uncover secrets lost to the sea as you join or oppose different factions and clans scattered throughout the mysterious world of The Great Ursee. Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (Console and PC) – February 11 We’re excited to continue bringing Final Fantasy games to Xbox Game Pass in 2021 and beyond! This remaster is based on the smash hit 12th installment of the Final Fantasy series. With graphical and audio upgrades, the core game design has been tweaked to produce an evolution of the original Final Fantasy XII fitting for the current generation. Return to the World of Ivalice and enjoy a classic adventure reborn! Jurassic World Evolution (Cloud and Console) – February 11 Place yourself at the heart of the Jurassic Park franchise and build your own Jurassic World. Bioengineer dinosaurs that think, feel, and react intelligently to the world around them and face threats posed by espionage, breakouts, and devastating tropical storms in an uncertain world where life always finds a way. Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones (Cloud and Console) – February 11 In Stealth Inc 2, you play the role of a clone escaping a high-tech testing facility, testing both your brain and your reflexes over 60 varied levels linked together in a sprawling overworld. Death is never more than a few moments away, but one of the few advantages of being a clone is that death isn’t all that permanent. Wolfenstein: Youngblood (Cloud) – February 11 Set 19 years after the events of Wolfenstein II, BJ Blazkowicz’s twin daughters, Jess and Soph Blazkowicz — after years of training from their battle-hardened father — are forced into action. Team up with a friend to level up, explore, and complete missions to unlock abilities that compliment your playstyle.

Xbox Game Pass grants players access to more than 100 games for 10 bucks a month — you can check out a full list of available console and PC games here. Oh, and don’t forget, Microsoft is still offering new subscribers three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (which also includes Xbox Live Gold and EA Play subscriptions) for a mere $1.

What Game Pass titles do you plan on tackling over the next few weeks? Project Winter is one I’ve been curious about, and Final Fantasy XII is definitely worth your time.