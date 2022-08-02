Xbox Game Pass Adds Two Point Campus, Ghost Recon Wildlands, and More in Early August

Microsoft has revealed the new titles they’ll be adding to Xbox Game Pass on PC and consoles in early August. A pair of Day 1 releases are coming our way in the quirky business sim Two Point Campus and Rocket-League-esque Turbo Golf Racing. Meanwhile, subscribers can also look forward to the likes of Ghost Recon Wildlands, Expeditions: Rome, and more.

Here are your early-August PC and console Game Pass titles:

Ghost Recon Wildlands (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

Create a team with up to three friends to experience Ghost Recon Wildlands, the ultimate third-person military shooter set in a massive, dangerous, and responsive open world. The Ghosts, a US Special Forces team, are tasked to combat the Santa Blanca cartel and save Bolivia from collapse. You decide how to play, and every decision affects the world around you.

Shenzhen I/O (PC) – August 4

An open-ended programming puzzle game that challenges players to build circuits using a variety of components. Inspired by real-world electronics engineering, the game takes players on a journey to a near-future Shenzhen, the electronics manufacturing capital of the world.

Turbo Golf Racing (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – August 4

Available on day one with Game Pass: Turbo Golf Racing is an arcade-style sports racing game for up to eight players online. Drive, boost, jump, flip, and fly your turbo-powered car. Slam into oversized golf balls. Race your friends in an explosive dash to the finish flag.

Two Point Campus (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 9

Available on day one with Game Pass: Build the university of your dreams with Two Point Campus, the sim with a twist from the makers of Two Point Hospital. Build, hire staff, and run an academic institution packed with wild courses.

Cooking Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 11

Play one of the best cooking games! Take control of a highly polished, realistic kitchen equipped with all kinds of utensils and stands. Unlock and master over 80 recipes or use dozens of lifelike ingredients to cook everything you like. A simulator spiced up with a dash of real-life physics!

Expeditions: Rome (PC) – August 11

Determine the destiny of Rome as you conquer foreign lands and navigate political intrigue in this turn-based RPG. Directly fight with your party of Praetorians, guide your legion to victory, and choose your own path in a story where every decision matters. How will you shape the future of Rome?

Offworld Trading Company (PC) – August 11

Mars has been colonized. Now, Earth’s greatest corporate titans have been invited to build companies to support it. The competition to dominate the market is fierce in this fast-paced economic RTS.

Xbox Game Pass grants players access to more than 100 games for 10 bucks a month, while Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also gets you Xbox Live Gold and EA Play access — you can check out a full list of available console and PC games here. Microsoft is offering new subscribers a month of Game Pass Ultimate or Game Pass for PC for only $1.

Which Game Pass titles do you plan on tackling over the next few weeks?