Xbox App New Update to Allow Access to Game Files for Modding

The Xbox app and Xbox Game Bar on PC are going to receive new updates in the future that will add some highly requested features.

Among the features coming to the two apps are more reliable and faster downloads, the ability to manually select the installation folder, access to local game files for modding, more options for Auto HDR, and a Cloud Gaming tab. You can learn more about the upcoming new features by watching the video below.

A lot of great new features are coming to the Xbox app for Windows PCs that are now available to test for Xbox Insiders. Join Megan Spurr, Community Lead for Xbox Game Pass, and Jason Beaumont, Partner Director of Experiences with Xbox, as they discuss some of the updates available to test in the Xbox app and what you can expect in the future.

To start testing the new updates for the Xbox app and Xbox Game Bar, you can head over to the Xbox official website for more information on the Insiders program.