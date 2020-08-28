Xbox All Access Service To Launch In More Countries Later This Year – Report

The Xbox All Access subscription service is going to launch in new countries later this year, according to a new report.

Bloomberg recently reported that the countries where the service is available will triple this year. Deals with Walmart and Target will also boost sales of the service.

This fall it’s tripling the number of countries where it sells what it calls All Access, which gives customers a new console and a Game Pass subscription for a monthly fee that’s currently $20 to $25, similar to cellphone contracts that periodically give you a new handset. The company says deals with Walmart Inc. and Target Corp. will help boost sales of All Access.

The Xbox All Access subscription service bundles together an Xbox One console, 24 months of Xbox Game Pass, and the option to upgrade to the Xbox Series X when the console launches. The service is currently available in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand.

Xbox All Access

Xbox One and over 100 high-quality games from $19.99/month for 24 months.

With no upfront cost and everything you need to play,

Xbox All Access is the best value in gaming. Get an Xbox One console

Choose an Xbox One X or Xbox One S bundle. All consoles deliver brilliant graphics with HDR technology, premium audio, and fast, reliable online gaming with friends. Includes 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Enjoy unlimited access to over 100 high-quality games, including brand-new Xbox exclusives and new titles added all the time, and online multiplayer with Xbox Live Gold. Your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership will be waiting for you on your new console Upgrade to the next Xbox console

Enjoy the option to upgrade to the next Xbox console, Xbox Series X, after the equivalent of 18 payments. Get the Xbox Series X with a new Xbox All Access purchase from the same retail partner where you joined the program, and trade-in the console originally purchased with Xbox All Access.

With the current economic situation, making the Xbox All Access service available in more countries is definitely a smart move from Microsoft. We will let you know in which countries the service will become available as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the latest news.