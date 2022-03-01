WWE 2K22’s Full Roster and Ratings Revealed, Includes 35 Names Released by the Company

WWE 2K22 launches in less than two weeks, and 2K Games and developer Visual Concepts have released a master list of every wrestler available in the game at launch, as well as their ratings. The list includes various Undertaker variants available to those who pre-order the game, as well as names like Kevin Nash and Eric Bischoff only available to those who buy the $120 NWO 4-Life edition of WWE 2K22.

AJ Styles: 91

Akira Tozawa: 75

Alexa Bliss: 84

Alexander Wolfe: 77

André the Giant: 88

Angel Garza: 79

Angelo Dawkins: 80

Apollo Crews: 81

Ariya Daivari: 70

Asuka: 90

Austin Theory: 80

Batista: 88

Bayley: 88

Becky Lynch: 92

Beth Phoenix: 87

Bianca Belair: 87

Big Boss Man: 81

Big E: 87

Billie Kay: 77

Bobby Lashley: 91

Booker T: 88

Braun Strowman: 90

Bret “The Hitman” Hart: 91

Brock Lesnar: 94

Cameron Grimes: 79

Candice LeRae: 77

Carmella: 79

Cedric Alexander: 76

Cesaro: 84

Chad Gable: 76

Charlotte Flair: 90

Chyna: 87

Dakota Kai: 79

Damian Priest: 84

Dana Brooke: 74

Danny Burch: 77

Demon Finn Bálor: 90

Dexter Lumis: 79

Diesel: 87

Dolph Ziggler: 82

Dominik Mysterio: 79

Drew Gulak: 79

Drew McIntyre: 91

Eddie Guerrero: 90

Edge: 91

Elias: 75

Ember Moon: 81

Eric Bischoff (nWo 4-Life Edition): 69

Erik: 80

Faarooq: 88

Fabian Aichner: 80

Fandango: 77

Finn Bálor: 87

Goldberg: 88

Gran Metalik: 79

Happy Corbin: 81

Hollywood Hogan (nWo 4-Life Edition): 92

Hulk Hogan: 91

Humberto Carrillo: 77

Io Shirai: 82

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott: 80

Ivar: 81

Jake “The Snake” Roberts: 85

JBL: 88

Jeff Hardy: 85

Jerry “The King” Lawler: 86

Jey Uso: 85

Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart: 86

Jimmy Uso: 85

Jinder Mahal: 77

Joaquin Wilde: 79

John Cena: 92

John Morrison: 80

Johnny Gargano: 82

Jordan Devlin: 79

Kalisto: 74

Kane: 82

Karrion Kross: 84

Kay Lee Ray: 81

Keith Lee: 80

Kevin Nash (nWo 4-Life Edition): 90

Kevin Owens: 85

Kofi Kingston: 88

Kushida: 79

Kyle O’Reilly: 81

Lacey Evans: 81

Lana: 71

Lince Dorado: 75

Liv Morgan: 77

MACE: 76

‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage: 88

Mandy Rose: 80

Mansoor: 80

Marcel Barthel: 79

Maryse: 79

Mia Yim: 79

Mickie James: 81

“Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase: 85

Montez Ford: 82

Mr. McMahon: 76

Murphy: 77

Mustafa Ali: 77

MVP: 80

Naomi: 79

Natalya: 84

Nia Jax: 82

Nikki A.S.H.: 82

Oney Lorcan: 76

Otis: 77

Papa Shango: 79

Pete Dunne: 81

Peyton Royce: 79

R-Truth: 77

Randy Orton: 88

Raquel González: 81

Raul Mendoza: 79

Razor Ramon: 84

Reckoning: 76

Rey Mysterio: 90

Rhea Ripley: 86

Ric Flair: 88

Ricochet: 82

Riddle: 85

Road Dogg Jesse James: 85

Robert Roode: 81

Roderick Strong: 80

Roman Reigns: 95

Rowdy Roddy Piper: 85

Sami Zayn: 80

Samoa Joe: 86

Santos Escobar: 81

Sasha Banks: 88

Scott Hall (nWo 4-Life Edition): 90

Seth Rollins: 91

Shane McMahon: 79

Shawn Michaels: 88

Shayna Baszler: 84

Sheamus: 85

Shelton Benjamin: 81

Shinsuke Nakamura: 88

Shotzi: 77

Slapjack: 71

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin: 92

Sonya Deville: 77

Stephanie McMahon: 77

Syxx (nWo 4-Life Edition): 88

T-Bar: 76

Tamina: 75

Tegan Nox: 79

The Brian Kendrick: 74

The Miz: 86

The Rock: 93

Timothy Thatcher: 80

Titus O’Neil: 76

Tommaso Ciampa: 84

Toni Storm: 80

Trent Seven: 77

Triple H: 91

Trish Stratus: 88

Tucker: 71

Tyler Bate: 82

Tyler Breeze: 77

Ultimate Warrior: 88

Undertaker: 90

Undertaker - Ministry of Darkness (Undertaker Immortal Pack): 93

Undertaker - Phantom Mask (Undertaker Immortal Pack): 88

Undertaker - Boneyard Match (Undertaker Immortal Pack): 91

WALTER: 86

William Regal: 85

X-Pac: 85

Xavier Woods: 86

Those who keep up with the behind-the-scenes workings of WWE know the company has been trimming its roster over the past year, which has resulted in WWE 2K22 featuring a unusually large number of names that are no longer with the company (35 to be exact). These include Alexander Wolfe, Ariya Daivari, Billie Kaye, Braun Strowman, Brian Kendrick, Buddy Murphy, Cesaro, Danny Burch, Ember Moon, Gran Metalik, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Jeff Hardy, John Morrison, Johnny Gargano, Kalisto. Karrion Kross, Keith Lee, Kyle O'Reilly, Lana, Lince Dorado, Mia Yim, Mickie James, Nia Jax, Oney Lorcan, Peyton Royce, Reckoning, Ric Flair, Samoa Joe, Slapjack, Tegan Nox, Timothy Thatcher, Toni Storm, Tucker, Tyler Breeze, and William Regal.

WWE 2K22 enters the ring on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on March 11.