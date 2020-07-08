WWE 2K Battlegrounds Launches With 70+ Wrestlers, Which Can be Unlocked With Real Money

There won’t be a WWE 2K21 this year, but wrasslin’ fans are getting WWE 2K Battlegrounds, a new arcade title from the workhorses at Saber Interactive. Our first tease of the game wasn’t that exciting, but the we now have a new trailer, and it looks like Battlegrounds is shaping up into something charmingly goofy at the very least. We see Daniel Bryan leap into the ring from a helicopter, Roman Reins attack Stone Cold Steve Austin with a motorcycle, and a…luchador goat? Uh, I’m sure it makes sense in context. Check out the trailer for yourself, below.

Mafia: Definitive Edition Delayed Due to COVID-19, Gameplay Reveal Coming This Month

One of the game’s core features are it’s titular Battlegrounds, colorful stages that include unique elements and weapons. In the trailer, we see jungle, desert, and swamp-themed stages, just to name a few (the game will launch with eight in total). Of course, a good wrestling game needs a big roster, and Battlegrounds will have over 70 stars both old and new at launch, including Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, John Cena, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Daniel Bryan, Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton, Andre the Giant, Undertaker, Mankind, Shawn Michaels, Yokozuna, Sgt. Slaughter, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Bray Wyatt, Edge, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Ronda Rousey, Braun Strowman, The Big Show, Kalisto, Samoa Joe. That’s only 25 names, so expect a bunch more to be revealed over the coming weeks.

The game will also include in the following modes, including a full campaign:

Exhibition - Take part in Exhibition matches at home or on-the-go, anytime and anywhere, in local and online multiplayer action for up to four players.

Take part in Exhibition matches at home or on-the-go, anytime and anywhere, in local and online multiplayer action for up to four players. Campaign - Join the adventures of seven new WWE hopefuls - created exclusively for WWE 2K Battlegrounds - in Campaign mode and compete for the chance to earn a WWE contract. Along the way, you’ll unlock new arenas, inspired by locations such as the Everglades, a military-style Bootcamp, Mexico, New York and Scotland, while receiving guidance from legendary personalities including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Paul Heyman.

Join the adventures of seven new WWE hopefuls - created exclusively for WWE 2K Battlegrounds - in Campaign mode and compete for the chance to earn a WWE contract. Along the way, you’ll unlock new arenas, inspired by locations such as the Everglades, a military-style Bootcamp, Mexico, New York and Scotland, while receiving guidance from legendary personalities including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Paul Heyman. King of the Battleground - Take on all comers in the King of the Battleground, an online, last-man-standing mode where four players start in the ring while four more wait outside to enter, challenging you to run the gauntlet and defeat them all.

- Take on all comers in the King of the Battleground, an online, last-man-standing mode where four players start in the ring while four more wait outside to enter, challenging you to run the gauntlet and defeat them all. Online - Test your toughness in online tournaments and Exhibition matches.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds will cost $40, although this is a 2K Sports game, so there will be microtransactions. Players will be able to buy “Golden Bucks” with real money, which can be used to unlock cosmetics and wrestlers. It’s unknown whether you can earn Golden Bucks in-game or if certain Superstars need to be unlocked using the currency.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds pre-orders are open now, and all those who reserve the game get Edge at launch. You can also grab the Digital Deluxe Edition for $50, which includes special versions of Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and Ronda Rousey unlocked right from the get go, as well as 1100 Golden Bucks.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds rumbles onto PC (via Steam), Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Stadia on September 18.