Menu
Company

World of Warcraft Mobile MMO Canceled by Blizzard and NetEase Before Even Being Announced

Nathan Birch
Aug 3, 2022
World of Warcraft

Does a full-on mobile World of Warcraft MMO sound intriguing to you? Well, too bad… it’s been canceled. While it was never officially announced, Bloomberg reports that Blizzard and Chinese partner NetEase have deep-sixed a World of Warcraft MMO before it was even announced. A team of over 100 developers devoted to the project on the NetEase side have been disbanded, with some being let go from the company. It’s unknown if any Blizzard employees will lose their jobs due to the cancelation.

Per Bloomberg, the canceled World of Warcraft game was codenamed “Neptune” and was to be a full-on MMORPG. That said, it wasn’t just be a mobile port of the PC version of WoW, but rather, a spinoff set during a different time period.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Diablo Immortal Bug Costs Players Millions of XP, Blizzard Fix Doesn’t Seem to be Working

Word is, the cancelation of Neptune wasn’t a creative decision, but rather, came about because Blizzard and NetEase “disagreed over terms.” That’s a potentially-concerning development for Blizzard, as NetEase publishes their games in China and was the co-developer of the heavily criticized, yet very profitable, Diablo Immortal. On the subject of Diablo Immortal, while the game is raking it in around most of the world, its release has been delayed in China after an official Diablo Immortal Chinese social media account reportedly made reference to the infamous Xi Jinping Winnie the Pooh meme. It will be interesting to see where Blizzard and NetEase go from here, as a divorce would be very costly for both.

Activision Blizzard has faced a series of lawsuits and other legal action on the heels of a suit filed by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the Call of Duty publisher. You can get more details on that unfolding story here.

What do you think? Would you have played a mobile World of Warcraft? Or is it for the best that this project will never see the light of day?

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
Filter videos by
Order