World of Warcraft Classic Announces Unlock Date for Zul’Gurub Raid and Other New Content

Looking to relive some memories when stuck inside? Well, Blizzard has announced the next major World of Warcraft Classic content unlock happens next week! The update will include the return of the original troll raid, Zul’Gurub, the Stranglethorn Fishing Extravaganza event, some new dragons to wrangle with, and the usual array of tweaks, fixes, and new gameplay additions! You can check out a quick overview of the upcoming content, below.

Zul’Gurub - Hidden in the jungles of Stranglethorn, an ancient Troll city full of peril has been uncovered. Do you have what it takes to delve into its mysteries with a band of hardy explorers? There’s only one way to find out! Zul’Gurub is a high-level, 20-man raid instance with 120 new rare and epic items to uncover. Adventure awaits!

- Hidden in the jungles of Stranglethorn, an ancient Troll city full of peril has been uncovered. Do you have what it takes to delve into its mysteries with a band of hardy explorers? There’s only one way to find out! Zul’Gurub is a high-level, 20-man raid instance with 120 new rare and epic items to uncover. Adventure awaits! Stranglethorn Fishing Extravaganza - The Stranglethorn Fishing Extravaganza is a grand new event set along the coasts of Stranglethorn Vale. Early on the appointed day, friendly neighborhood goblins will visit Ironforge and Orgrimmar to inform aspiring anglers of the grand tournament and give instructions. At the appropriate time, the shout will ring out across Stranglethorn to bait your hooks and cast your lines!

- The Stranglethorn Fishing Extravaganza is a grand new event set along the coasts of Stranglethorn Vale. Early on the appointed day, friendly neighborhood goblins will visit Ironforge and Orgrimmar to inform aspiring anglers of the grand tournament and give instructions. At the appropriate time, the shout will ring out across Stranglethorn to bait your hooks and cast your lines! The Dragons of Nightmare - Something is amiss in the Emerald Dream. Immense dragons with the shimmering emerald scales of the Green Dragonflight have been sighted guarding the portals at the Great Trees. These once-noble creatures crawl with a new, strange menace, not the peace for which Ysera is known. Bring many allies should you dare to confront them; their powers are formidable and they will not hesitate to crush any who draw near.

World of Warcraft Classic is available now on PC and is free to anybody with an active WoW subscription. Update 1.7 drops next Thursday (April 16). What do you think? Ready to smash some trolls?

WoW: Shadowlands Alpha Invites Going Out This Week, Blizzard Provides a Content Roadmap