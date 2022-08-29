Menu
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Will Have a Classic Quest Structure; Will Require at Least 40 Hours to Complete

Francesco De Meo
Aug 29, 2022
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will not be too different in terms of game structure, and it will take at least 40 hours to complete.

Speaking with Spanish publication Vandals, producer Masaaki Yamagiwa confirmed that the upcoming game from Team Ninja will feature the same classic quest structure seen in the Nioh series, with smaller stages that are not interconnected. According to the producer, this decision was made to continue placing the same emphasis on combat and action as in the previous games from the developer. Like in the Nioh series, however, stages will be complex, featuring multiple paths and tons of secrets.

The Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty producer also revealed that it will take around 40 hours to complete the game, an estimate that will increase depending on the amount of side and post-game content players attempt to complete.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty launches in early 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. The game will also be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch.

184 AD, Later Han Dynasty China. The land is overcome by chaos and destruction. The imperial dynasty that prospered for many years is now about to collapse.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a dramatic, action-packed story of a nameless militia soldier fighting for survival in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty where demons plague the Three Kingdoms. Players fight off deadly creatures and enemy soldiers using swordplay based on the Chinese martial arts, attempting to overcome the odds by awakening the true power from within.

Wo Long refers to a crouching dragon, and also refers to a hero or person of greatness who is not yet known. This is the story of officers, who will later become heroes, during their ‘unknown’ period, and also the story of a protagonist’s rise from being a ‘nobody’.

From the depths of darkness, a dragon soars.

Order