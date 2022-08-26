Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty First Gameplay Trailer Showcases Intense Combat

The first Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty gameplay trailer has been shared online, providing the first real look at the next game from Team Ninja.

The new trailer, which can be watched below, focuses on combat which, on the surface, doesn't look too different from that seen in the Nioh games. The much faster speed, the flow between offense and defense, and the Morale mechanics, however, will clearly set the game's combat system apart from that of the developer's previous games.

Prepare yourself for the dark Three Kingdoms filled with demons and get a glimpse of some of the sword-based action rooted in Chinese martial arts, where actions flow gracefully between offensive and defensive maneuvers. Currently in development for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation®️5, PlayStation®️4, and on PC via Windows and Steam®️. The game is scheduled to release in early 2023 and will be available on day one with Xbox Game Pass on console and PC.

Some Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty new screenshots have also been shared today, and you can find them right below.

While the new trailer is short, it won't take much longer to see more of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Koei Tecmo announced today that the world's first playable demo will be available during Tokyo Game Show 2022 next month and that the game's producers Fumihiko Yasuda and Masaaki Yamagiwa will appear during the publisher's official TGS broadcast to show a never-seen-before stage.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty launches sometime in early 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. The game will also be available with Xbox Game Pass on day one.