Menu
Company

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty to Feature Character Creation; Gameplay Trial Coming in the Near Future

Francesco De Meo
Aug 1, 2022
Wo Long Fallen Dynasty

Team Ninja's Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will come with many of the features that players have come to love in the Nioh series, and it seems like it won't be long before players will get to try out the game for themselves.

On the game's official Twitter profile, the developer listed some of the game's features, confirming it will feature character creation, challenging gameplay, online multiplayer, a new morale system, and more. A gameplay trial is also coming in the near future, which is not surprising, considering both Nioh games and Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin got multiple ones before release, but it's still nice to get a confirmation.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin – Trials of the Dragon King Review – Post Game Frenzy

This isn't the first time we hear about the Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's morale system, as Producer Fumihiko Yasuda and Development Producer Masaki Yamagiwa did talk about it back in June, saying that it will influence the death mechanics in some way. They also talked about the action and combat, saying that it will be speedier than in the Nioh series:

The action is speedier than Nioh, and you can do things such as jump into an enemy and then launch over them. That being said, we did want to maintain that feeling of being in control of an actual human being, so there won’t be too many flashy jumps or wire action. In that sense I guess you could say it is more down to earth.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty launches in early 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. The game will be available on day one on Xbox Game Pass as well.

Products mentioned in this post

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin
USD 44
Xbox Game Pass
USD 40
Xbox Series S
USD 290

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
Filter videos by
Order