Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Launches on March 3rd, 2023

Alessio Palumbo
Oct 26, 2022, 05:00 AM EDT
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Today, publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Team Ninja announced the release date of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, the Soulslike action RPG in development for PC (Steam and Microsoft Store), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

The game will be available on March 3rd, 2023. Moreover, the publisher also shared details on additional Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty editions. A limited edition Steelbook version will be available at launch with an exclusive collectible case and bonus DLC items “Crown of Zhurong” and “Crown of Gonggong”.

A Digital Deluxe edition is also planned, coming with the Season Pass, which provides access to three DLC packs that will add new generals, new demons, new scenarios, new stages, new weapon types, and more to the game. As usual for Digital Deluxe editions, this one comes with a digital artbook and a digital mini-soundtrack, too. Lastly, customers who opt for this edition will also get the “Qinglong Armor”.

There is an early purchase bonus for everyone, even for the regular Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty standard edition: the special “Baihu Armor”, available for buying the game by March 16th. Digital pre-orders get an extra benefit, the “Zhuque Armor”.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, which will be available on Game Pass since launch day, was playable for a limited time thanks to a demo released on consoles. Our Francesco De Meo checked it out and enjoyed this first taste of Team Ninja's upcoming game.

Multiple playthroughs of the demo have sold me on Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, but some of the gameplay mechanics, such as the streamlining of the combat, which doesn't allow much player expression even with multiple Arts and Spells, and the major emphasis on parrying, can put some players off. As Team Ninja is gathering feedback with the demo, however, I expect some things to change in the final release, but even if things do not change that much, I do not doubt that Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will be among the finest action games coming in 2023, even with its lack of broader appeal.

Order