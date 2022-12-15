Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Gets Intense Action-Filled Trailer, Extended Gameplay Showcase

A new Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was shared online, providing a new look at the next action game in development for PC and consoles by Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja launching in a few months worldwide.

The new trailer, which has been launched to celebrate digital pre-orders going live, is an intense action-filled trailer that showcases never-seen-before bosses, environments, and weapons, as well as some well-known warriors from the Three Kingdoms era like Guan Yu, Zhang Fei, Zhao Yun, and Lu Bu.

Alongside opening Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty digital pre-orders, Koei Tecmo confirmed that all who purchase the game before March 16th will receive a special Baihu Armor. All those who pre-order the game will get both the Baihu Armor and the Zhuque Armor exclusive pre-order bonus. A Steelbook Edition will also be available at launch, including two additional DLC items, Crown of Zhurong and Crown of Gonggong.

Following the release of the latest Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Xbox hosted a Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty livestream showcasing more of the game and of the improvements made to the experience following the demo released on consoles a few months back. You can check out a recording of the livestream below, courtesy of IGN.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty releases on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on March 3rd, 2023. The game will also be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one. You can learn more about the game by checking out my demo hands-on preview.

Multiple playthroughs of the demo have sold me on Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, but some of the gameplay mechanics, such as the streamlining of the combat, which doesn't allow much player expression even with multiple Arts and Spells, and the major emphasis on parrying, can put some players off. As Team Ninja is gathering feedback with the demo, however, I expect some things to change in the final release, but even if things do not change that much, I do not doubt that Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will be among the finest action games coming in 2023, even with its lack of broader appeal. The game will be available early next year on PC (Steam, Microsoft Store), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.