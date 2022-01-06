2022’s First Windows 11 Build Drops for Dev Channel Insiders

Microsoft's Windows development team is back to work, which means new previews! The company has today released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22526 for the Insiders in the Dev Channel. Today's release focuses on some general fixes and improvements, including the following:

We’re experimenting with showing ALT + TAB as windowed instead of full screen for some Insiders.

We have added support for wideband speech when using Apple AirPods products (AirPods, AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max), improving audio quality for voice calls.

Starting with Build 22518, Credential Guard is now enabled by default on Windows 11 Enterprise (E3 and E5) licensed PCs that are enterprise-joined.

We are experimenting with indexing more file locations so that using search to find important files in Files Explorer is quicker.

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22526: Fixes

[File Explorer] Did some work to help address an issue where if you’d used search in File Explorer, and then explorer.exe crashed, the next time you tried to search in File Explorer it wouldn’t work. [Search] We’ve made another fix to help address the recent searches flyout getting stuck on the screen (appearing transparent except the border).

Improved the resolution of app icons displayed in search results when the display scaling was set to greater than 100%. [Spotlight collection] If you’re using spotlight collection, the current image should migrate on upgrade now (if the build you’re upgrading from is Build 22523 or higher). [Widgets] Fixed an issue result in the Widgets board potentially not having the correct resolution when hovering over the entry point on a secondary monitor.

Addressed an issue where the Widgets board would temporarily be blank, showing only an Add Widgets button (which also opened to a blank dialog). [Other] Fixed a bugcheck with KMODE_EXCEPTION_NOT_HANDLED remote desktop users were encountering when attempting to shutdown or restart.

Microsoft Store should no longer show a message that trying to install the latest Web Media Extension update is returning error code 0x80073CFB.

Addressed a DWM crash impacting some Insiders on the previous flight. NOTE: Some fixes noted here in Insider Preview builds from the active development branch may make their way into the servicing updates for the released version of Windows 11 that became generally available on October 5th, 2021.

Windows 11 Preview Build 22526: Known issues

[General] You may be unable to sign-in to certain apps such as Feedback Hub. Restarting your PC should correct the issue.

We’re investigating reports that some Insiders are seeing driver and firmware update failures in recent builds with the error 0x8007012a. [Start] In some cases, you might be unable to enter text when using Search from Start or the taskbar. If you experience the issue, press WIN + R on the keyboard to launch the Run dialog box, then close it. [Taskbar] The taskbar will sometimes flicker when switching input methods.

The network icon sometimes goes missing in the taskbar when it’s supposed to be there. If you encounter this, please try using Task Manager to restart explorer.exe.

If you have multiple monitors connected to your PC and right-click on the date and time on the taskbar on your primary monitor, it will crash explorer.exe [Search] After clicking the Search icon on the Taskbar, the Search panel may not open. If this occurs, restart the “Windows Explorer” process, and open the search panel again. [Settings] When viewing the list of available Wi-Fi networks, the signal strength indicators do not reflect the correct signal strength.

Settings may crash when going to System > Display > HDR.

There is a blank entry under Bluetooth & Devices.

We’re working on a fix for an issue impacting some Insiders, resulting in Settings crashing when trying to access the Installed Apps, Startup Apps, and Default Apps pages. If you are one of those impacted and need to uninstall an app, using winget should work. [Widgets] Changing the taskbar alignment can cause the Widgets button to disappear from taskbar.

When having multiple monitors, Widgets content on taskbar may get out of sync between monitors.

With the taskbar left-aligned, information such as temperature is not shown. This will be fixed in a future update. [Voice access] Some text authoring commands, e.g., “select that” or “delete that”, may not work as expected across Windows applications.

Recognition of some punctuation marks and symbols such as @ sign is not accurate.

For more details, head over to the official blog post.

