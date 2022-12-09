Wild Hearts The Mighty Kemono Trailer Provides A New Look At Some Of The Game’s Largest Monsters

A new Wild Hearts trailer was shared online, providing a new look at some of the biggest monsters players will have to take down in the upcoming hunting game by EA and Koei Tecmo.

The new Ferocious Creatures trailer, which was shown during The Game Awards 2022, focuses on some fearsome-looking Kemono like Amaterasu and Golden Tempest.

Kemono are the embodiment of the power of nature. These giant beasts fused with their surroundings over time, modifying their environment to accommodate their needs. Get your first look at some of the most brutal, beautiful, and awe-inspiring Kemono in action: the Deathstalker, Amaterasu, and Golden Tempest. See how they will use the power of nature itself against you and your fellow hunters, and begin to understand how you might defeat them.

Master ancient tech to hunt down giant beasts. WILD HEARTS is a unique twist on the hunting genre where technology gives you a fighting chance against fearsome beasts infused with the ferocious power of nature itself. Take on these creatures alone or hunt with friends in seamless co-op.

In other news, the Wild Hearts Standard and Karakuri Editions are now available for pre-order. By pre-ordering the Standard Edition, which costs $69.99, players will get the Ferocious Kemono Emote as well as five Chat Stamps - Poker Face, Just Woke Up, Praying, Besties, and Sleepy. The Karakuri Edition, which will cost $89.99, on the other hand, will include two cosmetic armor sets, a decorative Tsukumo Lantern, and three emotes - Fighting Spirit, Grovel, and Conch. The pre-order bonuses of the Standard Edition are also available for the Karakuri Edition.

Wild Hearts launches on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on February 17th, 2023 worldwide. Learn more about the upcoming hunting game by checking out my hands-on preview.

Still, the three hours or so I spent with Wild Hearts literally flew by and left me hungering for more. Even in this very early stage, the game developed by Omega Force shows incredible promise, and I can't wait to see which crazy contraptions I will be able to build to hunt down Kemono when the game releases on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on February 17th, 2023.