WifiMask VPN Unlimited Devices 3-Years Subscription Is Up For A Limited Time 72% Discount Offer – Avail Now

VPNs can be pretty expensive, so the best time to purchase them is when there are deals available. If you think you can go without a VPN, then you aren’t paying attention to your privacy and security that is being compromised at all times. You need a good VPN and that’s just the way it is. Wccftech is going to help you as always by providing you a good deal on a good VPN. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the 3-year subscription of WifiMask VPN Unlimited. The offer is limited and it will expire in a few days, so avail it right away.

WifiMask VPN Unlimited Devices features

This VPN allows you unrestricted sure web access. You can access 21 servers across the globe and change your IP address completely. It has a strict no logging policy and you can enjoy a secure, stable and private web experience. You don’t have to worry about your internet slowing down either; your VPN experience cannot get better than this. Here are highlights of what the WifiMask VPN Unlimited has in store for you:

Browse as much as you want, w/ as many devices as you have

Fine-tuned servers & lightweight apps which are easy on CPU & RAM

"Teleport" to a different location & access blocked websites

Speeds up your internet connection by blocking annoying ads w/ a daily updated blocklist

Blocks threats like malware, spyware, phishing, ad fraud, botnets, & cryptocurrency mining

Go completely anonymous as you browse through online pages

Activates firewall rules & prevents leaking your data when the app is reconnecting

System Requirements

macOS 10.10 & iOS 9.3

Important Details

Length of access: 3 years

This plan is only available to new users

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Max number of devices: unlimited

Access options: desktop & mobile

Software version: 5.1 (macOS), 4.0 (iOS)

Updates included

Original Price WifiMask VPN Unlimited: $143.64

Wccftech Discount Price WifiMask VPN Unlimited: $39.99