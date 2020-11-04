Why Spend $249 on AirPods Pro When You Can Get them for Just $179 Today!

This is true. You can go ahead and pick up a pair of AirPods Pro for yourself for a low price of just $179 while supply lasts.

Apple AirPods Pro Available Renewed for Just $179 Today

If there's an iPhone in your pocket, an Apple Watch on your wrist and a Mac on your desk, then the AirPods Pro are the best wireless earphones you can buy right now. No matter how you slice it, they will always come out on top in terms of features and how they work across devices.

Right now, Amazon Renewed is offering the AirPods Pro for a low price of just $179. And since this is a renewed product, therefore you can expect it to function like a new one, too. There will be extremely minimal cosmetic defects that won't be visible at an arm's length, and you get a 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee thrown in for good measure.

With that out of the way, the AirPods Pro are Apple's noise cancelling version of the popular earphones. They feature an in-ear design, a charging case that can charge itself up wirelessly and 24 hours of battery life. You even get a wonderful transparency mode thrown into the mix, allowing you to listen in on what's happening around you.

Remember, this deal is going to last as long as the supply does. Place your order now so the AirPods Pro arrive on your doorstep on time.

Buy Apple AirPods Pro (Renewed) - Was $249, now just $179