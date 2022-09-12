Which Country Sells the Most Expensive Second-Generation AirPods Pro?

The second-generation AirPods Pro officially launched in the U.S. for $249, but just because that is the price in one region does not mean you will get the same offer in others. Here are the countries where you must absolutely avoid buying the new wireless earbuds.

Apple’s Second-Generation AirPods Pro Should Not Be Purchased From Brazil Unless You Want to Pay More Than Twice the Amount Charged in the U.S.

First, let us talk about the countries which provide the best offer for the AirPods Pro 2. According to data published on Nukeni and spotted by 9to5Mac, the five countries where you will get the best deal on the wireless earbuds are as follows.

Hong Kong - $235.56

Taiwan - $242.67

Malaysia - $244.33

Thailand - $247.58

United States - $249.00

It is incredible how much of a difference can arise when taxes, duties, and other charges are incurred. Suppose a facility is available where customers not living in the aforementioned countries can import the second-generation AirPods Pro. In that case, we recommend doing just that, though we are not sure about the additional charges you have to pay when it actually arrives.

As for the countries where you must avoid any purchase, they are given as follows.

Brazil - $504.87

India - $337.70

Hungary - $316.35

Denmark - $310.52

Poland - $310.01

As you can see, Brazil is certainly not price-friendly when it comes to AirPods Pro. India is the second-most expensive region to buy the AirPods Pro from, but if you did not notice, there is a whopping $167.17 difference between the two countries. At that price, there are times when you can get yourself Apple’s first-generation AirPods Pro through online and physical retailers in the U.S.

If you want, you can pre-order Apple’s latest AirPods Pro right now from several regions across the globe, with the product being officially available from September 23. You can also check out Nukeni’s complete pricing report by clicking on the link below.

News Source: Nukeni