Menu
Company

Which Country Sells the Most Expensive Second-Generation AirPods Pro?

Omar Sohail
Sep 12, 2022
Which Country Sells the Most Expensive Second-Generation AirPods Pro?

The second-generation AirPods Pro officially launched in the U.S. for $249, but just because that is the price in one region does not mean you will get the same offer in others. Here are the countries where you must absolutely avoid buying the new wireless earbuds.

Apple’s Second-Generation AirPods Pro Should Not Be Purchased From Brazil Unless You Want to Pay More Than Twice the Amount Charged in the U.S.

First, let us talk about the countries which provide the best offer for the AirPods Pro 2. According to data published on Nukeni and spotted by 9to5Mac, the five countries where you will get the best deal on the wireless earbuds are as follows.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Apple Refreshes AirPods Pro with H2 Chip, Offering Better Sound Quality, Battery, and More
  • Hong Kong - $235.56
  • Taiwan - $242.67
  • Malaysia - $244.33
  • Thailand - $247.58
  • United States - $249.00

It is incredible how much of a difference can arise when taxes, duties, and other charges are incurred. Suppose a facility is available where customers not living in the aforementioned countries can import the second-generation AirPods Pro. In that case, we recommend doing just that, though we are not sure about the additional charges you have to pay when it actually arrives.

Which Country Has the Most Expensive Second-Generation AirPods Pro?

As for the countries where you must avoid any purchase, they are given as follows.

  • Brazil - $504.87
  • India - $337.70
  • Hungary - $316.35
  • Denmark - $310.52
  • Poland - $310.01

As you can see, Brazil is certainly not price-friendly when it comes to AirPods Pro. India is the second-most expensive region to buy the AirPods Pro from, but if you did not notice, there is a whopping $167.17 difference between the two countries. At that price, there are times when you can get yourself Apple’s first-generation AirPods Pro through online and physical retailers in the U.S.

If you want, you can pre-order Apple’s latest AirPods Pro right now from several regions across the globe, with the product being officially available from September 23. You can also check out Nukeni’s complete pricing report by clicking on the link below.

News Source: Nukeni

Products mentioned in this post

AirPods
USD 119
Airpods Pro
USD 250

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order