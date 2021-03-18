WhatsApp No Longer Supports Devices Running iOS 9, Requires iPhone 5 or Later

WhatsApp is one of the most widely used internet messaging apps on the market. The company received a hefty backlash after introducing a new privacy policy. However, the company is trying its best to make users better understand the nature of the update. Other than this, WhatsApp has published a new support document that shares details on the ending support for iOS 9 and earlier versions of the operating system, That's right, if you're using an iPhone with iOS 9 installed, you might want to upgrade to a new device. Let's dive in to see some more details on which iPhone models are compatible with WhatsApp after support for iOS 9 ended.

WhatsApp Ends Support for iOS 9, iPhone 4s Also Dropped Out of the Picture

WhatsApp now requires you to run iOS 10 which was released back in 2016. Now, you should at least have an iPhone 5 to run WhatsApp runs iOS 10. If you have an iPhone 5 or a later model, you should not be bothered by the latest update. What this means is that the iPhone 4s that run iOS 9 is not compatible with WhatsApp anymore.

Last year, the Facebook-owned messaging service dropped support for iOS 8 and older versions of the operating system. This is a year-over-year ending of support for the operating system. If we are going by the trend, we will potentially see the company end support for iOS 10 next year. However, nothing can be said for sure at this point in time and the final word rests with the company. Right now, WhatsApp has ended support for all iPhone models running iOS 9.

WhatsApp Messenger for iOS 2.21.50 is available now on the App Store.

• It drops the iOS 9 support.

• The new archive is not available yet. https://t.co/cFKMpctZRH — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 15, 2021

Since you are never sure what the update might bring on older devices, it is always best to create a backup of your WhatsApp chat just to be on the safe side. You can set the backup option on your iPhone in the app's settings. Once you create a backup of the chats to iCloud, you can restore it on a new device that runs a compatible build with WhatsApp, any version after iOS 9.

As mentioned earlier, WhatsApp received plenty of backlash after the privacy policy terms. The company even delayed the update just to make users better understand the incoming privacy rules. That's all there is to it, folks. What are your thoughts on WhatsApp ending support for iOS 9 on older iPhone models? Let us know in the comments.