WhatsApp is Widely Rolling Out New Visibility Options for Last Seen, Profile Picture, and Status

WhatsApp has decided to roll out a bunch of new options to protect your privacy even more and allow users to have better control over who can see their profile photo, their about, their last seen, and WhatsApp status. The new options were first rolled out to select beta testers last year but it is only now that the company is bringing out the features to everyone.

WhatsApp Brings Granula Control to Handle Your Privacy Settings

In a recent tweet, WhatsApp has announced that they are rolling out comprehensive privacy control settings to all users. Up until now, you could choose to have your WhatsApp status, last seen, and about info visible to either everyone, your contacts, or completely hidden. However, now, you have one more option called My contacts except. With this option, users will be able to create a list of contacts that will not be able to see your profile picture, status, and other information, while it will be visible to everyone else. It basically acts as a blacklist.

🔒 To further protect your privacy online, we’re rolling out new options to your privacy control settings 🔒 Now you can select who from your contact list can see your Profile Photo, About, and Last Seen status. For more information follow this link: https://t.co/UGMCx2n70h — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) June 15, 2022

If you want to try the feature out, you can go ahead, click on the three-dot menu found in the upper-right corner and then go to Account > Privacy. The updated privacy settings should be there for everyone as they have started rolling out widely to the latest version of WhatsApp. However, it is also important to know that in case you have not received the update yet, it is more than likely because it is going to be a staged rollout so you should be getting it sooner or later.

WhatsApp has been hard at work when it comes to introducing new features and making the app even better in all aspects. The company recently released an update that would allow the users to transfer their chats from an Android device to an iPhone and increased group size to 512 people, as well.