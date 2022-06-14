WhatsApp Chat Transfer Support From Android to iOS Now Rolling Out

After offering the option to transfer chats from iOS to Android for some time, WhatsApp has finally decided to roll out support for transfers from Android to iOS.

As confirmed by Mark Zuckerburg on the official Facebook page, users will soon be able to transfer their entire chat, video, and voice message history between an existing Android phone and an iPhone. Sadly, according to the official support page, you will not be able to transfer call history or display names between Android and iOS devices.

WhatsApp Chat Can Finally be Transferred from Android to iOS

You can read Zuckerberg's statement below.



With that said, it certainly is a big move for WhatsApp as the cross-platform messaging app has only become a lot more useful. Zuckerberg has also confirmed that end-to-end encryption is still here even after migrating the content from one device to another. There are some limitations, though. You will need to use the Move to iOS app on your Android phone to initiate any WhatsApp transfers. In addition to that, your device should be running at least Android 5.0 Lollipop or iOS 15.5.

There are some app version limitations, too. You will need WhatsApp for Android version 2.22.7.74 and WhatsApp for iOS version 2.22.10.70 or later. The last caveat here is that your iPhone also needs to be either fresh or factory reset and should be on the same Wi-Fi network as your Android phone or the Move to iOS app will refuse to pair.

At the time of writing, there is no official word on the full rollout of the new WhatsApp feature. However, it should be fully operational in the coming weeks.