WhatsApp is Rolling Out the Option to Have Up to 512 People in Groups

WhatsApp has been getting a number of impressive features over the past few months including emoji reactions, increased file sharing limit, a myriad of voice note features, along with more. However, the company does not seem to be in the mood to slow down as the app has decided to increase the group size limit from 256 to 512 people.

WhatsApp Will Let You Add Up to 512 People in a Group

WhatsApp announced this feature last month, and the change is now rolling out to all the users who are on the latest beta update on both Android and iOS, as well as desktops. Sure, you are still not getting as many people as Telegram has to offer but it still is a big improvement, and well, people who love to use WhatsApp and have a massive social circle will surely enjoy that.

The change was spotted by WABetaInfo, a reliable source.

WhatsApp is releasing larger groups with 512 participants to everyone! You can finally create and join groups with up to 512 people by using the latest versions of WhatsApp for Android, iOS, and Desktop!https://t.co/KEGmGwR3De — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 10, 2022

“One of the top requests we’ve consistently received is the option to add more people to a chat, so now we’re slowly rolling out the ability to add up to 512 people to a group,” wrote WhatsApp in its official announcement last month.

The feature to add up to 512 people in a group is now rolling out widely with the latest version of WhatsApp beta. It arrives with the WhatsApp beta version 2.22.12.10 on Android and version 22.12.0.70 on iOS. It is expected to soon land on the stable version of the app as well.

Although I do not know 512 people to add to a group, I am sure that there are a lot of people who would find this feature a lot more useful. Is it something that you would be willing to use? Let me know your thoughts.