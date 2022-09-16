Menu
WhatsApp is Going to Let You Create Group Polls on Your Phones

Furqan Shahid
Sep 16, 2022, 06:35 AM EDT
WhatsApp Chat and Data Transfer From Android to iPhone

There is no denying that when you are talking about new features, WhatsApp is the service that has been testing new features. The company could start letting you create local chat backups on your Android phones and now, a new tip suggests that the service is going to soon have group polls feature. This was first spotted in April, and it seems like the feature is going to become a reality soon going forward.

WhatsApp Poll Option Should Make Decision-Making Easy

The first peek at the feature showed the poll creation interface and it will let you post a question as well as offer up to 12 options for answers. The feature was spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta version 2.22.20.11 for Android but it is not something that has been out for everyone else.

Related Story
iPhone 14 Pro Review Roundup: An Excellent Achievement in Every Way

You can look at the screenshot below.

As you can see, the new feature rests inside the menu which also has other media sharing options. WABetaInfo has suggested that the same feature will also be available in the future update for WhatsApp Desktop Beta and WhatsApp for iOS. So, if you are looking forward to this feature, the good news is that it should be coming.

Sure, the placement might be changing when it comes out but hey, you never know how the feature is going to work until it is here and we are looking forward to it.

At the time of writing, there is no official word on when WhatsApp will release this feature on all Android phones but we will keep you posted as the feature starts hitting everyone.

