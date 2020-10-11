Western Digital Launches The WD_Black Drives Featuring PCIe Gen4 Technology – Has RGB Accents Built In For A Unique Aesthetic

When many people think about building their next gaming PC, they think about the GPU, CPU, and RAM as the most important components and for good reason, but many undervalue the importance of having a good SSD. Western Digital is expanding its selection of gaming-oriented WD_Black drives with three new models. These include its first NVMe solid-state drive (SSD) with next-gen PCIe Gen4 technology, a fully bootable Gen3 x8 add-in-card, and a Thunderbolt 3-powered NVMe SSD gaming dock. Each one offers eye-catching RGB lighting options which is a feature few drives currently have.

The WD_Black Line Features Different SSDs For Different Use Cases

The WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD is designed to feature the unprecedented performance of PCIe Gen4 technology, this future-ready product will deliver fast read/write speeds up to 7000/5300MB/s (1TB model). Built with the WD_BLACK G2 controller and optimized for top-tier and high-intensive gaming, the SSD will help gamers achieve supreme PC performance. It reduces game load times and transfers files faster than its predecessor while using brand new cache technology. In addition to high performance, the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD also delivers improved low queue-depth performance over its predecessor, allowing both gaming and everyday users to experience smoother loading of applications. And, for the ultimate in aesthetics and customization, there will be an optional RGB-enabled heatsink model that cuts down on thermal throttling.

Western Digital Announces The My Passport SSD In Capacities Up To 2TB – Option To Choose Between A Variety of Different Colors





For gamers looking to achieve next-gen performance in a current-gen setup, the WD_BLACK AN1500 NVMe SSD Add-in-Card is a great option. A fully bootable plug and play add-in card is one of the fastest PCIe Gen3 x8 solutions on the market. Powered by two internal SSDs in RAID 0 and PCIe Gen3 x8 technology, gamers can experience read speeds up to 6500 MB/s and write speeds up to 4100MB/s (2TB and 4TB models), giving them lightning-fast gameplay so they can spend less time waiting and more time playing.





The WD_BLACK D50 Game Dock NVMe SSD features a compact design and it transforms a Thunderbolt 3-compatible laptop into an integrated and immersive gaming station. An optimal solution for gamers looking to streamline their setup, the dock offers superfast speeds with NVMe technology, more capacity for games, and multiple ports for accessories – all powered by a single Thunderbolt 3 cord. The SSD is complete with customizable RGB lighting controlled through the WD_BLACK Dashboard.

The WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD non-heatsink version will be available in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities starting at $149.99. The WD_BLACK AN1500 NVMe SSD Add-in-Card is available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities starting at $299.99. The WD_BLACK D50 Game Dock NVMe SSD is available in a 1TB capacity starting at $499.99. A non-SSD option, the WD_BLACK D50 Game Dock, is also available for purchase for $319.99.