Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters Gameplay Shows Intense Battles, Customization

Earlier this year Games Workshop announced Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters, a new tactical RPG from publisher Frontier Developments and Winnipeg, Canada’s Complex Games, but we didn’t get any real footage of the game. Well, now we have our first gameplay trailer, and the game is looking pretty impressive, with plenty of the swagger and badassery you expect from a Warhammer game (certainly more than you usually get from a turn-based tactics game). We also get a peek at the game’s character customization and between-battle strategizing. You can check out the trailer for yourself, below.

Need to know more? Here are the key features for Daemonhunters:

Shape the Fate of the Galaxy - Upgrade your base of operations, build new facilities, conduct research into arcane mysteries and engage in combat missions across multiple worlds to purge the spread. The Bloom corrupts without prejudice; your choices will affect which planets succumb… and survive.

- Upgrade your base of operations, build new facilities, conduct research into arcane mysteries and engage in combat missions across multiple worlds to purge the spread. The Bloom corrupts without prejudice; your choices will affect which planets succumb… and survive. Forge Your Champions - Command your own, personalised squad of Grey Knights; learn a range of diverse skills and psychic abilities, unlock powerful equipment and specialise your champions into four unique standard and hero classes. Each of your warriors can be customised with voice, armour and facial options to make them your own.

- Command your own, personalised squad of Grey Knights; learn a range of diverse skills and psychic abilities, unlock powerful equipment and specialise your champions into four unique standard and hero classes. Each of your warriors can be customised with voice, armour and facial options to make them your own. Precision Targeting - Grey Knights are an elite chapter of Space Marines and are not in the business of making mistakes or missing their shots. The Precision Targeting system puts you in control of your tactical decisions, allowing you to plan your strategy with confidence, whether by taking shots from afar with sure-fire accuracy, or dismembering and dismantling a foe in brutal melee combat!

- Grey Knights are an elite chapter of Space Marines and are not in the business of making mistakes or missing their shots. The Precision Targeting system puts you in control of your tactical decisions, allowing you to plan your strategy with confidence, whether by taking shots from afar with sure-fire accuracy, or dismembering and dismantling a foe in brutal melee combat! Mutating Monstrosities and their Minions - As The Bloom corrupts worlds, environments will evolve and erupt with deadly hazards and minions, cultists and the infamous Death Guard Chaos Space Marines will mutate with pestilent boons and blessings, giving them new attacks and abilities. Adapt your tried and tested strategies to overcome unsurmountable odds against towering foes and their servants.

- As The Bloom corrupts worlds, environments will evolve and erupt with deadly hazards and minions, cultists and the infamous Death Guard Chaos Space Marines will mutate with pestilent boons and blessings, giving them new attacks and abilities. Adapt your tried and tested strategies to overcome unsurmountable odds against towering foes and their servants. Cinematic Slaughter - Charge headlong into fast-paced tactical combat. Eviscerate and execute enemies up close in gory displays of prowess, or strike from afar with blessed bullets and powerful psychic energies. Use the dynamically destructible environment to your advantage by tearing down pillars or slamming vehicles into unsuspecting enemies.

Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters will arrive on PC (via both Steam and the Epic Games Store) sometime in 2022.