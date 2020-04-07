VMware vSphere Deep Dive Course Is Up For A Massive Discount For A Few Days – Avail Now

If your business is growing and you are looking for unique ways to manage it, then we have something for you. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the VMware vSphere Deep Dive Course. The offer is limited and will expire soon. So take advantage of 79 hours of instruction on building scalable infrastructures. It is the right time to invest your money in acquiring new skills because right now you have all the time in the world as you wait for this pandemic to pass.

VMware vSphere Deep Dive Course features

VMware vSphere is a leading virtualization platform. It is being all over the world by multiple organizations and you can become one of them too. Here are highlights of what the VMware vSphere Deep Dive Course has in store for you:

Access 150 lectures & 79.13 hours of content 24/7

Learn how to easily create a vSphere HomeLab using VMware Workstation

Develop the advanced skills needed to manage & maintain a highly available and scalable virtual infrastructure

Explore the features that build a foundation for a truly scalable infrastructure

Administer a vSphere infrastructure for an organization of any size using vSphere 6.5/6.7

Target Audience

IT professionals

Server administrators

Virtual administrators

Storage administrators

Network administrators

Important Details

Length of time users can access this course: 1 year

Access options: web & mobile streaming

Certification of completion included

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Updates included

Experience level required: intermediate

Requirements

Any device with basic specifications

Familiarity with basic virtualization concepts

Familiarity with VMware Workstation

Familiarity with IP networking

The course has been brought to you by iCollege. They are a leading name when it comes to providing quality online courses to professionals. The course was designed by experts with years of experience. So you are in safe hands. Invest in this course right away and become an expert.

Original Price VMware vSphere Deep Dive Course: $595

Wccftech Discount Price VMware vSphere Deep Dive Course: $58.99