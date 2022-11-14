Vivo X90 Series is Now Coming Next Week Instead of Launching in December Initially

We are at the end of 2022 but that does not mean we are not going to get some exciting smartphones coming up. Vivo, a company that usually decides to launch its flagship towards the end of the year has been preparing for some time. We have been hearing a lot about the Vivo X90 series over the past couple of months, and the new phones are going to bring a lot of enhancements including a 1-inch camera sensor along with MediaTek Dimensity 9200, which, so far, has proven itself to be a powerhouse.

The Vivo X90 Series will Have Three Phones with Vivo X90 Pro+ Featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and Sony IMX989 Sensor

The Vivo X90 series was supposed to be going official in December, later this year. However, after a leaked video surfaced online, Vivo decided to change the announcement date and now, the entirety of the series is going to go official on November 22nd, just a week from now.

Vivo is going to be holding an event in China where we will be getting our first look at the upcoming phone. There are going to be three phones in the series and all of them will be featuring top-of-the-line specs, and yes, we are also getting a red offering that looks great.

The Vivo X90 series is going to run MediaTek's Dimensity 9200 chipset and the phone will be available in up to four memory/storage variants that you can check out below. The base variant is going to be available in three colors, Black, Red, and Blue.

8/128GB

8/256GB

12/256GB

12/512GB

It is also worth noting that we are going to be getting three phones in total; starting with the base Vivo X90, the Vivo X90 Pro, and the Vivo X90 Pro+. Each is slightly better than the other one.

Moving onto the Vivo X90 Pro, we are going to get the option to choose either from Black or Red and it will be available in the following memory/storage configuration.

8/256GB

12/256GB

12/512GB

Last but not least we are going to get the behemoth that is the Vivo X90 Pro+ which is going to come with the best set of specs among the rest of the phones. For instance, the Pro+ variant will be shipping with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 instead of MediaTek Dimensity 9200, along with a 1-inch sensor from Sony. It is also safe to assume that Vivo will be aggressively pushing the X90 Pro+ toward the international market. We will have to wait until Tuesday, next week to get the full picture but so far, the Vivo X90 series is shaping up to be an interesting one.

The main thing that I am really interested in seeing is just how the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 pairs against the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The latter should be announced in the coming days. so keep your eyes peeled. Meanwhile, you can check all about the upcoming phones here.