Viotek Announces The GFI27QXA – A 27 Inch, 4K UHD Monitor With A 144Hz HDR-Ready Monitor

Viotek, a provider of gaming peripherals and other consumer electronics, today is excited to announce their latest GFI27QXA, 27-inch, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) 144Hz HDR-Ready monitor. The monitor has plenty of features to boast and one of the best is that it is an IPS panel for the display.

A Monitor For Systems Who Can Push 144 Frames At 4K

Experience incredible detail in every pixel with a 144Hz monitor. Smooth, cinema-quality video. Zero dropped frames. Lifelike color accuracy. HDR-ready contrast. Perfect for gaming, watching movies, or teleconference with style. Experience 4K the way it is meant to feature a 27-inch IPS panel that was crafted with an anti-glare coating and has a wide color gamut so you have an entire spectrum of colors to play with. EYESHIELD is an Integrated Blue Light Filter settings that protect you from harmful blue light. Allowing you to go even longer without digital eye fatigue. Viotek's Blue light settings ensure a comfortable viewing experience while keeping your eyes healthy at the same time.

ADATA Unveils Its First Gaming Notebook, The 15.6″ XPG XENIA









It's a 4k monitor built for gaming, thanks to a 144Hz monitor refresh rate and a rapid-fire 1ms GTG overdrive response time. With dual DP 1.4 and dual HDMI 2.0 ports, you can enjoy ultra-high resolution at some of the fastest speeds possible. The “focus shields” blocks glare, adds privacy, helps you focus on the game. Supporting both AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-SYNC your PC is now in perfect sync delivering the smoothest and fastest gaming experience ever. Need your UHD monitor higher? You got it! Want it in portrait mode instead of landscape? Done! Our fully adjustable monitor stand lets you pivot, swivel, tilt, and raise to find your optimal viewing angle. Built-in Picture-in-Picture (PiP) and Picture-by-Picture (PbP) modes let you seamlessly add your game streaming feed to your HUD. Or video chat with fellow coworkers or friends while completing other tasks.

Designed for Gamers and Professionals alike, the GFI27QXA delivers the Ultimate 4K color-rich IPS panel experience at a price that is unmatched starting at an MSRP of $749.99.