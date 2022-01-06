ViewSonic ELITE launches brand-new 32” gaming displays, focused on next-gen gamer-centric technology

ViewSonic revealed the newest series of ViewSonic ELITE 32” professional gaming displays equipped with the latest display technologies.

ViewSonic Elite wants gamers to immerse themselves into Quantum Dot Technology, HDMI 2.1, and Mini-LED for their new 32" gaming display

The company's new models will present gamers with immersive experiences through next-level gaming utilizing next-gen quantum-dot technology on the class-leading ELITE XG320Q monitor, the fullest gaming potential of new gaming consoles with ViewSonic's ELITE XG320U with HDMI 2.1 capabilities, as well as amazingly true cinematic immersion with their Mini-LED-backlit ELITE XG321UG.

At ViewSonic ELITE, we continuously seek to deliver high-end gaming monitors to suit every gamer from enthusiast to professional. While 27” monitors are typical for mainstream gaming, we recognized the demand for widescreens and expanded our 32” product line. Equipped with cutting-edge technologies to revolutionize the way gamers see, play, and experience games, the ELITE 32” monitor series deliver an immersive viewing experience alongside ultra-smooth gameplay and incredible color accuracy. — Oscar Lin, Head of Monitor Business Unit, ViewSonic

All ViewSonic ELITE's displays offer gamer-centric features, such as the ELITE Design Enhancements (EDE), to help to elevate the user's "battle station." With aesthetics such as ambient RGB LED lights to promote the perfect gaming environment, to avcable-drag-free mouse anchor and reinforced headphones hook to limit distractions and clutter on the desk space. The new displays support TÜV-certified eye comfort so that long-lasting gaming sessions do not strain the user's eyes. Engineered with adjustments for swivel, tilt, and height, the new ViewSonic ELITE monitors provide an extensive range of movements for any ideal viewing position.

ELITE XG320Q: Quantum-Dot Technology to offer a realistic color spectrum

The ELITE XG320Q monitor is centered on color, clarity, and speed. With a 2K QHD Fast IPS display, the new monitor challenges users with extremely accurate colors and premium contrasting details with the utilization of quantum-dot technology. Added with the LED backlight, each nanoparticle showcases exceptional color precision and deep contrasts for crisp and realistic images.

The ELITE XG320Q is decked out with NVIDIA's G-Sync display tech compatibility for overclockable refresh rates as high as 175Hz, presenting with superiorly smooth frame rates and amazingly fast 0.5ms (MPRT) response times. Gamers will not have to worry about input lag, ghosting, and image stutter with ViewSonic ELITE's PureXP Motion Blur Reduction capabilities, enjoying rapidly moving visuals in unbelievable detail.

ELITE XG320U: Stunning Console Gaming with next-gen HDMI 2.1 Connectivity

Manufactured to be compatible with next-gen consoles, such as Microsoft's Xbox Series X/S and Sony's PlayStation 5, the aesthetically pleasing 4K ELITE XG320U monitor is equipped with a single-cable HDMI 2.1 connection to unlocks unparalleled gaming experiences. The ELITE XG320U supports up to 4K resolutions with an expanded 99% ARGB color gamut, along with super-fast overclockable 150Hz refresh rates to create the appearance of every landscape and battle sequence shown in pixel perfection at all times.

The ELITE XG320U is certified with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, PureXP Motion Blur Reduction, 1ms (MPRT) response times, and Vesa DisplayHDR™ 600, to allow gamers to surge through fast-paced FPS and action-adventure games no matter the visual settings.

ELITE XG321UG: Mini LED Backlight Technology with exceptional 144Hz refresh rate

The ELITE XG321UG monitor utilizes industry-leading Mini-LED backlight technology and is combined with a 144Hz refresh rate for ultra-low latency, stutter-free gameplay, as well as 4K ultra-high definition for amazing picture quality.

ViewSonic ELITE XG320Q and XG320U monitors will begin shipping worldwide in the third quarter of 2022. After that release, the company is set to release the ViewSonic ELITE XG321UG worldwide in the final quarter of 2022.