V-Color Unveils Its Next-Gen Manta XPrism RGB DDR5 Gaming Memory Kits, Up To 32 GB DDR5-6400 Starting at $399.99 US

V-Color has just announced the launch of its brand new Manta XPrism RGB DDR5 gaming memory kits which feature up to DDR5-6400 speeds.

V-Color Goes DDR5 With Next-Gen Manta XPrism RGB Gaming Memory Kits: Up To 32 GB Capacities, 6400 Mbps Speeds, Starting at $399.99 US

Press Release: v-color, a leading memory provider, announces the launch of Manta XPrism RGB DDR5 gaming series, with speeds of 5600 CL36-36-36-76 1.2v to 6400MHz CL32-39-39-102 1.4v. Available in dual channel kits of 32GB (2x16GB) using carefully sorted Hynix ICs for superior overclocking performance, the Manta XPrism RGB DDR5 is designed for the latest 12th Gen Intel Core desktop processors and Intel Z690 chipset motherboard and is XMP 3.0 ready for easy overclocking. To fully complete PC builds, v-color also offers patented SCC 2+2 KIT, available in black and white, for filling unused DIMM slots.

MSI Breaks 10,000 Mbps Barrier With DDR5 Memory, Achieves Record-Breaking DDR5-10004 Speeds on MEG Z690 Unify-X Motherboard

Ultra-low Latency DDR5 with Overclocking Performance

The Manta XPrism RGB comes in 32GB (2x16GB) modules and offers high-speed performance ranging from 5600MHz to 6400MHz. The XPrism RGB is XMP 3.0 ready for optimal frequencies by simply applying profiles in the BIOS. Additionally, each Manta XPrism RGB goes through v-color’s patented auto-screening process (Advanced O.C Smart Sorting System).

Overclocking, Stable, and High Tolerance

The Manta XPrism RGB uses Hynix ICs for superb overclocking performance, great stability, and a high tolerance for heavy workloads. At 5600MHz @1.2V, 6000MHz @1.25V, 6200MHz @1.3V, and 6400MHz @1.4V, the Manta XPrism RGB series features the perfect balance of frequency and power delivery. Thanks to the onboard PMIC (Power Management Integrated Circuit) chip and on-die ECC chips, each Manta XPrism RGB performs at stable frequencies.

TEAMGROUP Upgrades Its Elite DDR5 Memory Kits With Faster Speeds, U-DIMM Now Clocked at DDR5-5600 Mbps

Custom-designed Cooling in Style

The Manta XPrism RGB can handle the additional heat of DDR5 with custom-designed heat-dissipating heatsinks, available in black and white. In addition, each stick features 16 addressable LEDs embedded behind a meticulously carved diffuser that ensure smooth light effects and ultimate brightness. The Manta XPrism RGB is compatible with all motherboards lighting software enabling users to create a unified look across their system.

Fill up empty DIMM slots with SCC 2+2 KIT

v-color provides the option of using Manta XPrism RGB SCC kits (Patent NO. US-10,285,273 B1) to fill up the remaining DIMM slots for builds to look more complete with fully addressable stunning light effects.











Pricing and Availability

v-color Manta XPrism RGB DDR5 6400MHz32GB (2x16GB) MSRP 539.99

v-color Manta XPrism RGB DDR5 6400MHz32GB (2x16GB) plus SCC 2+2 Kits MSRP 599.99

v-color Manta XPrism RGB DDR5 6200MHz32GB (2x16GB) MSRP 399.99

v-color Manta XPrism RGB DDR5 6200MHz32GB (2x16GB) plus SCC 2+2 Kits MSRP 459.99