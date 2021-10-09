User Successfully Builds an M1 Powered iMac G4 and We Want Apple to Take Notes

Apple is very keen when it comes to designing its products. It has always experimented and looked for the next big thing regardless of the category. Back in the day, the company launched its iMac G4 computer with an interesting design that still makes sense to this day. Decades later, a user successfully upgraded an iMac G4 with Apple's latest and greatest M1 chip. To be fair, the design of the iMac G4 and the power of the M1 chip are everything we want from Apple. Check it out below.

An Apple Enthusiast Equipped the Aged iMac G4 With the Latest M1 Chip

The iMac G4 with an M1 chip is built by Colby Sheets who shared the video of the final product on Twitter. Colby wrote on Macrumors forums that it was not easy building the machine as it required help on several occasions. To be precise, the user integrated Apple's Mac mini internals into the iMac G4. Previously, Colby was not able to make the machine work due to a couple of reasons which include the size, heating issues, and airflow issues.

With the release of the M1 chip, Colby was able to put together the iMac G4 and make it work. This is all thanks to how thermally cooled the M1 chip stays and delivers the best in class performance. Henceforth, after a lot of hard work and dedication, Colby was able to reengineer the iMac G4's dome base to house an M1 chip. As mentioned earlier, the user asked for help from his friend and a Twitter user.

Finally, the iMac G4 powered by the M1 chip was able to work and running Apple's macOS Big Sur. You can see in the video shared below that the system shows the iMac G4 as a Mac mini with an M1 chip. This is due to the fact that the user used the internals of the Mac mini and housed them in the iMac G4's dome base.

In celebration of Steve Job’s life and his inspiration to many, I wanted to show a passion project I’ve been working on that I think Steve would be proud of. Something that wasn’t possible 20 years ago but is now. Hello, iMac G4 with an M1 chip. pic.twitter.com/q6zUpyFrwu — Colby Sheets (@ColbySheets) October 5, 2021

Apple's M1 series chips are very power efficient and deliver enhanced performance compared to the competition. Apple is gradually moving away from Intel and transitioning to its custom silicon. At this point in time, Apple is using the M1 chips in the MacBook lineup, iMac, Mac mini, as well as the iPad Pro series. It is very interesting to see a modern processor inside a decades-old iMac G4. This is the aspect that makes the entire idea great.

This is all there is to it, folks. What are your thoughts on the project? Would you want