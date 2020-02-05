In a report from VideoCardz, GIGABYTE has seemingly confirmed the existence of both AMD's long-anticipated budget-oriented B550 chipset, as well as Intel's upcoming Z490 & W480 motherboards that are to be paired up with Intel's Comet Lake CPUs.

AMD B550 Finally Arrives - Affordable PCIe 4.0 for the Mid-Range

GIGABYTE has given us a taste of what is to be expected with the launch of AMD's B550 chipset. GIGABYTE has registered a total of twelve motherboards with the EEC with six being AORUS-branded boards, and two being GAMING-branded. The B550 chipset is intended for the mid-range segment and will bring PCIe 4.0 capabilities to the masses at a significantly lower price point than the upscale X570 chipset.

Gigabyte Intros AORUS F127Q-P, a 27-inch, 1440p, 165 Hz Gaming Monitor

B550 AORUS MASTER

B550 AORUS ELITE

B550 AORUS PRO AC

B550 AORUS PRO AX

B550 AORUS PRO

B550M AORUS PRO

B550 GAMING X

B550M GAMING

B550M DS3H

B550M H

B550M S2H

GIGABYTE Registers Additional Motherboards with EEC - New 'VISION' Brand, Likely Workstation-Oriented

GIGABYTE's lineup of Z490 motherboards has also grown, along with the addition of a sole W480 chipset addition. Three of the four additions to the lineup have been listed under the 'VISION' branding, something completely new.

It is unclear as to where in GIGABYTE's lineup the VISION series will fall, but speculation suggests below AORUS and DESIGNARE, GIGABYTE's high-end workstation brand, and is geared toward workstation users, hence the inclusion of both the W480, a workstation-oriented chipset and Z490 chipset under the VISION branding. As of this time, GIGABYTE's upcoming motherboard lineup will include the following:

Z490 AORUS EXTREME WATERFORCE

Z490 AORUS EXTREME

Z490 AORUS ELITE

Z490 AORUS ULTRA-GU

Z490I AORUS ULTRA

Z490 AORUS PRO

Z490 DESIGNARE

Z490 GAMING X

Z490 VISION G

Z490 VISION D

W480 VISION D

Z490 UD

Z490 D

Z490M DS3H

Z490 UD AC

Both the Z490 and W480 chipsets will be launched alongside Intel's Comet Lake CPUs and, unfortunately, for current Intel users anticipating an easy upgrade by dropping a brand new Comet Lake CPU into their current motherboard, maybe discouraged due to a change to a revised socket, LGA 1200.