Unusual XFX Radeon RX 6700 XL 10 GB Graphics Card With Navi 22 XL GPU Pictured In The Wild

Jason R. Wilson
Oct 4, 2022, 01:59 AM EDT
Unusual XFX Radeon RX 6700 XL 10 GB Graphics Card With Navi 22 XL GPU Pictured In The Wild 1
Image design: Jason R. Wilson, Wccftech.

Ever since the crash of crypto, several unusual graphics cards such as XFX's Radeon RX 6700L have started appearing online.

The XFX Radeon RX 6700 XL graphics card and a weaker QUICK 319 Radeon 6700 GPU appear on the Internet, with up to 2304 cores

The XFX Radeon RX 6700 XL graphics card, is a customizable, triple-fan model, that appeared, and at first glance, it looks like this card was never purposely built for gaming. This specific card is the first instance that we are seeing this model appear anywhere, raising the question of the number of GPUs out there that did not make it to PCs and went straight to mining cryptocurrency.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
AMD Next-Gen Zen 5 CPUs Get Early Support Within HWiNFO

Labels on the graphics card confirm that the XFX  Radeon RX 6700 XL offers 10GB of VRAM. This model did not reach the customer market initially due to the number of complications with the release. AMD has been providing the cut-down Navi 22 GPUs to its partners, but those companies did not intend to sell them to gamers. Most of the AMD Ryzen RX 6700 XL and the non-XT card variations were sold to the crypto mining community. It was not until June 2022 that AMD officially introduced the Radeon RX 6700 graphics card, even though they were previously sold as the BC-2235 crypto mining cards.

fefshllvqaixmgy
fefshlkuyaits9x
2 of 9

Unlike Sapphire, who announced their Radeon RX 6700 GPUs (non-XT variants), XFX has not made this card official. The product label ensures its memory configuration and the SKU number. The cooler says the word "QICK" on it, but tags on the GPU state the word "SWFT (309)," which are two series that XFX sells individually.

The graphics card model has dual 8-pin power connectors and a cooler that measures 2.5 slots. The graphics card would be a perfect fit for gamers or users looking for a budget build to compete with Intel and the company's recent announcement of the Intel Arc A7 series GPUs to hit shelves soon.

Unusual XFX Radeon RX 6700 XL 10 GB Graphics Card With Navi 22 XL GPU Pictured In The Wild 2
The label was found on XFX QICK GPU on the after-market reselling site. Image source: "1a1" (@tbourside on Twitter).

As with any card that has been used in crypto mining rigs, which covers a majority of NVIDIA's and AMD's GPU lines, and it is seen on a site such as eBay or any reselling site, please keep in mind that there is a high possibility that it was used to mine crypto. The shelf life of the card has been dramatically reduced. Several of these graphics cards will not come with any warranty, so it is advised that users should do plenty of research before making a purchase. Additionally, XFX does not show the AMD Radeon line in their series of graphics cards and will have come from a device set to mine crypto in the past.

News Sources: 1a1 (Twitter), VideoCardz

