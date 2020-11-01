Ultimate Six Sigma, Lean & Quality Management Bootcamp Is Up For A Massive Offer For 3 Days – Avail Now

Do you wish to make it big in any organization? Are you looking for ways to increase your potential? Then we have something for you right here. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the Ultimate Six Sigma, Lean & Quality Management Bootcamp. The offer is only available for 3 days, so you should avail it right away. This Ultimate Management Bootcamp is the answer to all your career goals. Get the certifications you need without any hassle now.

Ultimate Six Sigma, Lean & Quality Management Bootcamp Features

The bundle is extensive and it will help you boost your resume. In a few days, you will be able to call yourself an expert. Here are highlights of what you should look forward to in the Ultimate Six Sigma, Lean & Quality Management Bootcamp:

Access 1,576 lectures & 51+ hours of content 24/7

Become a Certified Professional on these specialized programs

Go freelance & work on your own, setting your own schedule and rates

Sharpen your process improvement skills to reach an advanced level

Simply bring your own ideas to life

Earn 15 accredited certifications

The Courses

Six Sigma White Belt: Learn Six Sigma & Grow Your Potential

Six Sigma Yellow Belt Masterclass (includes a YB project)

Six Sigma Green Belt Masterclass (includes a GB Case Study)

Six Sigma Black Belt Certification: Six Sigma Phase 0 & 1

Six Sigma Black Belt Certification: Six Sigma Phase 2 & 3

Six Sigma Black Belt Certification: Six Sigma Phase 4 & 5

Lean Masterclass: Part 1 (Become a Certified Lean Specialist)

Lean Masterclass: Part 2 (Become a Certified Lean Expert)

Lean Masterclass: Become a Certified Just-In-Time Specialist

Minitab Masterclass: Part 1 (Master Top 10 Graphical Tools)

Minitab Masterclass: Part 2 (Master Top 7 Control Charts)

Minitab Masterclass: Part 3 (Master Top 7 Hypothesis Tests)

Process Mapping Masterclass: A Practical Guide for Beginners

FMEA Masterclass: Become a Certified FMEA Practitioner

Kano Analysis Masterclass: Become a Kano Analysis Specialist

QFD Masterclass: Become a QFD Specialist

The Voice of Customer Techniques Specialist

LinkedIn for Beginners: Build a Kickass LinkedIn Profile

Important Details

Length of time users can access this course: lifetime

Access options: desktop & mobile

15 accredited certifications

2 free attempts for each certification exam

500+ process improvement tools & techniques

1,100+ downloadable resources

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Updates included

Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

Any device with basic specifications

Original Price Ultimate Six Sigma, Lean & Quality Management Bootcamp: $5,332

Wccftech Discount Price Ultimate Six Sigma, Lean & Quality Management Bootcamp: $39.99