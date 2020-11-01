Ultimate Six Sigma, Lean & Quality Management Bootcamp Is Up For A Massive Offer For 3 Days – Avail Now
Do you wish to make it big in any organization? Are you looking for ways to increase your potential? Then we have something for you right here. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the Ultimate Six Sigma, Lean & Quality Management Bootcamp. The offer is only available for 3 days, so you should avail it right away. This Ultimate Management Bootcamp is the answer to all your career goals. Get the certifications you need without any hassle now.
Ultimate Six Sigma, Lean & Quality Management Bootcamp Features
The bundle is extensive and it will help you boost your resume. In a few days, you will be able to call yourself an expert. Here are highlights of what you should look forward to in the Ultimate Six Sigma, Lean & Quality Management Bootcamp:
- Access 1,576 lectures & 51+ hours of content 24/7
- Become a Certified Professional on these specialized programs
- Go freelance & work on your own, setting your own schedule and rates
- Sharpen your process improvement skills to reach an advanced level
- Simply bring your own ideas to life
- Earn 15 accredited certifications
The Courses
- Six Sigma White Belt: Learn Six Sigma & Grow Your Potential
- Six Sigma Yellow Belt Masterclass (includes a YB project)
- Six Sigma Green Belt Masterclass (includes a GB Case Study)
- Six Sigma Black Belt Certification: Six Sigma Phase 0 & 1
- Six Sigma Black Belt Certification: Six Sigma Phase 2 & 3
- Six Sigma Black Belt Certification: Six Sigma Phase 4 & 5
- Lean Masterclass: Part 1 (Become a Certified Lean Specialist)
- Lean Masterclass: Part 2 (Become a Certified Lean Expert)
- Lean Masterclass: Become a Certified Just-In-Time Specialist
- Minitab Masterclass: Part 1 (Master Top 10 Graphical Tools)
- Minitab Masterclass: Part 2 (Master Top 7 Control Charts)
- Minitab Masterclass: Part 3 (Master Top 7 Hypothesis Tests)
- Process Mapping Masterclass: A Practical Guide for Beginners
- FMEA Masterclass: Become a Certified FMEA Practitioner
- Kano Analysis Masterclass: Become a Kano Analysis Specialist
- QFD Masterclass: Become a QFD Specialist
- The Voice of Customer Techniques Specialist
- LinkedIn for Beginners: Build a Kickass LinkedIn Profile
Important Details
- Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
- Access options: desktop & mobile
- 15 accredited certifications
- 2 free attempts for each certification exam
- 500+ process improvement tools & techniques
- 1,100+ downloadable resources
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Updates included
- Experience level required: all levels
Requirements
- Any device with basic specifications
Original Price Ultimate Six Sigma, Lean & Quality Management Bootcamp: $5,332
Wccftech Discount Price Ultimate Six Sigma, Lean & Quality Management Bootcamp: $39.99
