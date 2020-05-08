Ultimate Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Certification Bundle Is Up For A Limited Time Discount Offer – Avail Now

Six Sigma is a very popular training and organizations pay thousands of dollars to get their staff trained in this. You can become a jewel for your organization and other job opportunities by becoming an expert in it. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the Ultimate Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Certification Bundle. The offer on this amazing 5-course pack will expire in a few days, so avail it as soon as you can.

Ultimate Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Certification Bundle features

With the help of this amazing course pack you can become an effective manager in no time at all. The courses are on White, Yellow and Green Belts, Lean certification and 25 lean tools. So if you are game, invest right now. Here are highlights of what the Ultimate Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Certification Bundle has to offer:

Included Courses

Lean Six Sigma White Belt Training

o Introduction to Lean Six Sigma, roles, wastes, and DMAIC

o Globally recognized (1 PDU)

o Everything in White Belt plus DMAIC phases

o Globally recognized (10 PDUs/ 1 CEU/ 9.4 CPEs)

o Apply problem-solving frameworks such as DMAIC plus useful metrics, solutions & processes

o Globally recognized (32 PDUs / 3.2 CEUs / 35.6 CPEs)

o Introduction to Lean, establishing current state, developing future state, & building a Lean culture

o Globally recognized (16 PDUs / 1.6 CEUs)

o Quickly learn the basics of a single Lean Six Sigma concept or tool w/ 1 to 2 hour Single Modules

o 25 single modules

Instructor

GoLeanSixSigma.com is web-based company and it has managed to train people all around the world. It is one of the fastest growing companies as it offers quality courses to people at very affordable rates.

Original Price Ultimate Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Certification Bundle: $2696

Wccftech Discount Offer Ultimate Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Certification Bundle: $79.99