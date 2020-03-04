Ultimate Lean Certification Prep Bundle Is Up For A Limited Time Discount Offer – Avail Now

Lean setups are gaining more and more popularity every day. If you are someone who has trainings associated with this, then your career is bound to take flight soon. Wccftech is going to help you become an expert Project manager with the help of this amazing discount offer on the Ultimate Lean Certification Prep Bundle. The offer will help you get access to the best trainings in the market at a great price, so avail it now.

Ultimate Lean Certification Prep Bundle features

This preparation bundle includes 4 amazing courses that will allow you to access trainings on Six Sigma, Lean Certifications, Lean tools and more. These courses will in turn help you to create cost-effective management systems and sustainable businesses. Here are highlights of what the Ultimate Lean Certification Prep Bundle has in store for you:

Lean Six Sigma White Belt Training

Introduction to Lean Six Sigma, roles, wastes, and DMAIC

Globally recognized (1 PDU)

Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt Course

Everything in White Belt plus DMAIC phases

Globally recognized (10 PDUs/ 1 CEU/ 9.4 CPEs)

Lean Training & Certification

Introduction to Lean, establishing current state, developing future state, & building a Lean culture

Globally recognized (16 PDUs / 1.6 CEUs)

Lean Tools

Quickly learn the basics of a single Lean Six Sigma concept or tool w/ 1 to 2 hour Single Modules

25 single modules

Important Details

Length of time users can access this course: 1 Year

Access options: web & mobile streaming

Certification of completion included

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Updates included

Experience level required: all levels

The courses have been brought to you by GoLeanSixSigma.com. This company is known for providing web-based solutions that took the world by a storm. The company quickly became one of the fastest growing enterprises in the world.

Original Price Ultimate Lean Certification Prep Bundle: $1,697

Wccftech Discount Price Ultimate Lean Certification Prep Bundle: $69.99