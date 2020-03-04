Ultimate Lean Certification Prep Bundle Is Up For A Limited Time Discount Offer – Avail Now
Lean setups are gaining more and more popularity every day. If you are someone who has trainings associated with this, then your career is bound to take flight soon. Wccftech is going to help you become an expert Project manager with the help of this amazing discount offer on the Ultimate Lean Certification Prep Bundle. The offer will help you get access to the best trainings in the market at a great price, so avail it now.
Ultimate Lean Certification Prep Bundle features
This preparation bundle includes 4 amazing courses that will allow you to access trainings on Six Sigma, Lean Certifications, Lean tools and more. These courses will in turn help you to create cost-effective management systems and sustainable businesses. Here are highlights of what the Ultimate Lean Certification Prep Bundle has in store for you:
Lean Six Sigma White Belt Training
- Introduction to Lean Six Sigma, roles, wastes, and DMAIC
- Globally recognized (1 PDU)
Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt Course
- Everything in White Belt plus DMAIC phases
- Globally recognized (10 PDUs/ 1 CEU/ 9.4 CPEs)
Lean Training & Certification
- Introduction to Lean, establishing current state, developing future state, & building a Lean culture
- Globally recognized (16 PDUs / 1.6 CEUs)
Lean Tools
- Quickly learn the basics of a single Lean Six Sigma concept or tool w/ 1 to 2 hour Single Modules
- 25 single modules
Important Details
- Length of time users can access this course: 1 Year
- Access options: web & mobile streaming
- Certification of completion included
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Updates included
- Experience level required: all levels
The courses have been brought to you by GoLeanSixSigma.com. This company is known for providing web-based solutions that took the world by a storm. The company quickly became one of the fastest growing enterprises in the world.
Original Price Ultimate Lean Certification Prep Bundle: $1,697
Wccftech Discount Price Ultimate Lean Certification Prep Bundle: $69.99