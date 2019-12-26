Ultimate Cisco Certification Super Bundle Can Be Yours For Under $50 – Get Lifetime Access With This Discount Offer
Cisco Certifications are very important especially if you are trying your hand at managing networking systems. Wccftech is going to help you ace these certifications in no time at all. Get the Ultimate Cisco Certification Super Bundle for an amazing limited time discount offer. This bundle will grant you, lifetime access to the best courses available in the market and you will not regret this investment.
Ultimate Cisco Certification Super Bundle features
The bundle is extensive and contains 9 courses and each course will help you in a unique way. The courses have been designed by experts with years of experience in the relevant fields. Here are highlights of what the Ultimate Cisco Certification Super Bundle has in store for you:
- Cisco 100-105: Interconnecting Cisco Networking Devices Part 1 - ICND1 V3
Take the First Step Toward an Invaluable Cisco CCNA Certification
- Cisco 200-105: Interconnecting Cisco Networking Devices Part 2 - ICND2 V3
Make Strides In Your Pursuit of a Career in Cisco Networking
- Cisco 210-260: Implementing Cisco Network Security
Become Adept at Securing Networks Running on Cisco Servers
- Cisco 200-355: Implementing Cisco Wireless Networking Fundamentals
Work Towards a Base Level Certification in Wireless Networking
- Cisco 210-060: Implementing Cisco Collaboration Devices (CICD)
Start Administering Cisco Unified Communications Solutions
- Cisco 210-065: Implementing Cisco Video Network Devices (CIVND1 & CIVND2)
Learn How to Implement Cisco Video Solution Architectures
- Cisco 300-101: ROUTE - Implementing Cisco IP Routing
Discover Advanced IP Addressing & Routing Skills That Will Take Your Career Far
- Cisco 300-115: SWITCH - Implementing Cisco IP Switched Networks
Learn How to Become an Advanced Enterprise Networking Professional
- Cisco 300-135: TSHOOT - Troubleshooting And Maintaining Cisco IP Networks
Identify & Master Best Practices for Keeping Cisco Networks Running Smoothly
The courses have been brought to you by iCollege. They are famous for being a collaborative venture between XpertSkills and XpertEase Software. This synergistic venture has produced some amazing e-learning courses for students all around the world.
Original Price Ultimate Cisco Certification Super Bundle: $3,285
Wccftech Discount Price Ultimate Cisco Certification Super Bundle: $49