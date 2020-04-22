Ultimate Beginner’s Guide to Microsoft Office Is Up For A Massive Discount Offer – Avail Discount Now

If you are sitting at home looking for activities to do and skills to learn, you have to the right place. Wccftech is offering a great deal on the Ultimate Beginner’s Guide to Microsoft Office. The offer is limited and it will expire soon, so don’t waste time and get your hands on this superb deal right away.

Ultimate Beginner’s Guide to Microsoft Office features

The bundle is extensive and it will help you get started with MS Office right away. All the courses have been designed with professional level skills and you won’t regret investing you time and money on this. Here are highlights of what the Ultimate Beginner’s Guide to Microsoft Office has in store for you:

Introduction to Microsoft Excel 2019 Training

Get Familiar with the 2019 Interface of Microsoft Excel & Work on Basic Excel Projects

Introduction to Microsoft Access 2019

Learn Basic Database Concepts & Create Your Own Tables and Reports

Introduction to Microsoft Outlook 2019

Work with Messages, Calendars & Contacts in Outlook 2019 or Outlook 365

Introduction to Microsoft Word 2019 Training

Learn to Create, Edit, Format, & Print Microsoft Word Documents

Introduction to Microsoft PowerPoint 2019 Training

Get Familiar with the 2019 Features, Animations, Transitions & More of Microsoft PowerPoint and Work on Basic Presentations

Intermediate Microsoft Word 2019 Training

Learn Advanced Formatting — Us eDrawing Tools, Create & Manage Tables, and Work with Column Layouts

Intermediate Microsoft Excel 2019 Training

Advance Your Skill Set with MS Excel 2019 & Work with Charts and Advanced Formatting

Advanced Microsoft PowerPoint 2019 Training

Master the More Advanced Features of PowerPoint 2019/365 Including Masters & Special Effects

Advanced Microsoft Excel 2019 Training

Use Excel 2019 to Your Advantage & Work on More Critical Functions Including Data Tools, Macros, Pivot Tables, and More

Advanced Microsoft Word 2019 Training

Master the Use of MS Word as a Whole with More Advanced Techniques: Footnotes, Comments, Mail Merge & More

Advanced Microsoft Access 2019

Improve Existing Access Databases & Eventually Design Databases at an Advanced Level

Advanced Microsoft Outlook 2019

Build On Your Basic Skills & Learn Higher Level Skills in Outlook

Original Price Ultimate Beginner’s Guide to Microsoft Office: $2400

Wccftech Discount Price Ultimate Beginner’s Guide to Microsoft Office: $34.99