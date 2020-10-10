2020 Ultimate AWS Certification Training Bundle Is Your Chance To Making It Big In The IT World – Avail Discount Now

Every professional dreams of making it big ibn their respective fields. However, doing this requires a lot of hard work and very often a lot of money and other resources. If you are an IT professional with similar dreams, then we have something for you right here. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the 2020 Ultimate AWS Certification Training Bundle. The offer will expire in just 3 days, so avail it right away.

2020 Ultimate AWS Certification Training Bundle Features

The bundle is the key to your success. It includes 6 comprehensive courses that will help you become a Certified AWS IT professional in just a few days. Here are highlights of what the 2020 Ultimate AWS Certification Training Bundle has in store for you:

AWS Certified Developer: Associate

Get an In-Depth Look at Developing for AWS & Prepare to Ace the Certified Developer Exam

Get an In-Depth Look at Developing for AWS & Prepare to Ace the Certified Developer Exam AWS Certified Big Data: Specialty

Skill Set, Services & Tools to Be a Certified, 6-Figure AWS Big Data Specialist

Skill Set, Services & Tools to Be a Certified, 6-Figure AWS Big Data Specialist AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner

7+ Hours of Content on Basic Cloud Concepts, AWS Services, Security, Architecture, Pricing & Support

7+ Hours of Content on Basic Cloud Concepts, AWS Services, Security, Architecture, Pricing & Support AWS Certified SysOps Administrator: Associate

Learn the Advanced Aspects of AWS from an Administrator Point of View

Learn the Advanced Aspects of AWS from an Administrator Point of View AWS Certified Solutions Architect: Associate

Host Highly Scaleable, Fault-Tolerant Applications on the AWS Cloud

Host Highly Scaleable, Fault-Tolerant Applications on the AWS Cloud AWS Certified DevOps Engineer: Professional

Earn a Six-Figure Salary as an In-Demand, Certified DevOps Engineer

The bundle has been designed by iCollege. You must have heard this name, especially, if you are in the IT world. The company was established in the early 2000’s and since then they have successfully become one of the leading e-learning providers. They have offices around the world and they continue to grow. All the courses created by them were made by professionals with years of relevant industry experience. So, you will be making a safe investment. Avail the offer and begin your career today!

Original Price 2020 Ultimate AWS Certification Training Bundle: $274

Wccftech Discount Price 2020 Ultimate AWS Certification Training Bundle: $59.99