Two Point Campus’ School Year Begins in May, Will be a Day 1 Xbox Game Pass Release

Get ready to hit the books, because Two Point Campus has locked down a May release date. Two Point Campus follows in the footsteps of Two Point Hospital, allowing you to build and manage your own University offering goofy classes to equally-goofy students. You can check out a new teaser trailer for Two Point Campus, below.

Need to know more? Here’s the official Two Point Campus description…

In Two Point Campus you will be able to build the campus of your dreams, while shaping the lives of your students to give them the adventure of a lifetime, full of meaningful relationships, extracurricular activities and of course... top quality education. Happy students and good grades will lead to an increase in Campus prestige, which means you can enrol more students, and coincidentally, make more money. Rather than the typical academic fare, students in Two Point County enjoy plenty of weird and wonderful courses, such as Gastronomy, where they will learn how to make oversized culinary delights. The more technologically minded students can take up Robotics classes, where science, teachers and students come together to build giant robots. Each student has their own unique character traits, so you'll need to make sure to cater to all their unique needs to develop them into well-rounded individuals who will do the legacy of your university proud. Like Two Point Hospital, Two Point Campus is a charming, accessible, and deep management sim, but for the first time, you will be able to build your Campus from the ground up. Design stylish dormitories for your students, lay down ornamental pathways and forests, and pimp up your Campus with new easy-to-use creative tools to build your own educational masterpiece.

Pre-orders for Two Point Campus are open now on most platforms, which will net you some bonus items, including some goodies for Two Point Hospital (should you happen to own that game).

Two Point Campus rings in the school year on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch on May 17. The game will be available on both the PC and console versions of Xbox Game Pass on Day 1.