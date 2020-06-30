TUNAI Square Bluetooth Amp For Headphones Is Up For A Massive Offer For A Week – Get Discount Now

Bluetooth headphones are a blessing no doubt but even if you don’t have a pair, you can always turn your 3.5mm Earphones into a Bluetooth pair! Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the TUNAI Square Bluetooth Amp For Headphones. The offer will expire in a week so available in a week, so avail it as soon as possible. With this amazing little device you will be able to enjoy 7 hours of wireless playback and hands-free calls. So, are you game?

TUNAI Square Bluetooth Amp for Headphones features

This device is extremely popular and has a rating on 4.2/5 stars on Amazon. This portable receiver is equipped with Qualcomm aptX audio technology and will allow you to enjoy good quality music for hours. Here are highlights of what the TUNAI Square Bluetooth Amp For Headphones has in store for you:

Qualcomm aptX gives you CD-quality audio over Bluetooth for aptX compatible devices

Qualcomm aptX Low Latency means no lag while watching video or gaming

Built in remote buttons for play/pause, Siri/Google Assistant, skipping tracks, volume up/down

7 hour continuous playback time & charges quickly via USB

Up to 164ft wireless range in open areas

Integrated cable management to keep your headphone cable tidy

Internal mic with Qualcomm cVc noise cancelling for clear calls/voice chat

Specs

Color: black

Finish: matte

Materials: rubber, metal clip

Dimensions: 1.97"H x 1.77"L x 0.47"W

Weight: 0.59oz

Qualcomm CSR Bluetooth 5.0

Cirrus Logic 114dB DNR Discrete DAC

Profile Support: A2DP, AVRCP

Audio Format: aptx, aptx Low Latency, AAC, SBC

165ft/50m Open Space Bluetooth Range

Built-in microphone: Digital EMES 62dB SNR

Unique cord management

Remote Control: Play / Pause / Previous / Next / Volume / Answer / End / Reject call / Mic mute / Activate Siri

7 hours continuous playback

Aluminum alloy clip design to operate with one hand

Manufacturer's 1-year warranty

Compatibility

3.5mm plug headphones

aptX capabal device such as a smartphone, laptop, or music player

Includes

TUNAI Square Bluetooth Amp for Headphones

MicroUSB charging cable

User's manual

Original Price TUNAI Square Bluetooth Amp For Headphones: $54.99

Wccftech Discount Price TUNAI Square Bluetooth Amp For Headphones: $45.99