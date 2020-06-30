TUNAI Square Bluetooth Amp For Headphones Is Up For A Massive Offer For A Week – Get Discount Now
Bluetooth headphones are a blessing no doubt but even if you don’t have a pair, you can always turn your 3.5mm Earphones into a Bluetooth pair! Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the TUNAI Square Bluetooth Amp For Headphones. The offer will expire in a week so available in a week, so avail it as soon as possible. With this amazing little device you will be able to enjoy 7 hours of wireless playback and hands-free calls. So, are you game?
TUNAI Square Bluetooth Amp for Headphones features
This device is extremely popular and has a rating on 4.2/5 stars on Amazon. This portable receiver is equipped with Qualcomm aptX audio technology and will allow you to enjoy good quality music for hours. Here are highlights of what the TUNAI Square Bluetooth Amp For Headphones has in store for you:
- Qualcomm aptX gives you CD-quality audio over Bluetooth for aptX compatible devices
- Qualcomm aptX Low Latency means no lag while watching video or gaming
- Built in remote buttons for play/pause, Siri/Google Assistant, skipping tracks, volume up/down
- 7 hour continuous playback time & charges quickly via USB
- Up to 164ft wireless range in open areas
- Integrated cable management to keep your headphone cable tidy
- Internal mic with Qualcomm cVc noise cancelling for clear calls/voice chat
Specs
- Color: black
- Finish: matte
- Materials: rubber, metal clip
- Dimensions: 1.97"H x 1.77"L x 0.47"W
- Weight: 0.59oz
- Qualcomm CSR Bluetooth 5.0
- Cirrus Logic 114dB DNR Discrete DAC
- Profile Support: A2DP, AVRCP
- Audio Format: aptx, aptx Low Latency, AAC, SBC
- 165ft/50m Open Space Bluetooth Range
- Built-in microphone: Digital EMES 62dB SNR
- Unique cord management
- Remote Control: Play / Pause / Previous / Next / Volume / Answer / End / Reject call / Mic mute / Activate Siri
- 7 hours continuous playback
- Aluminum alloy clip design to operate with one hand
- Manufacturer's 1-year warranty
Compatibility
- 3.5mm plug headphones
- aptX capabal device such as a smartphone, laptop, or music player
Includes
- TUNAI Square Bluetooth Amp for Headphones
- MicroUSB charging cable
- User's manual
Original Price TUNAI Square Bluetooth Amp For Headphones: $54.99
Wccftech Discount Price TUNAI Square Bluetooth Amp For Headphones: $45.99
