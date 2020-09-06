TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Is Up For A Massive Discount Offer For A Few Days – Get Them Now

Noise cancelling headphones are nothing short of a blessing. It doesn’t matter whether you are at work, in transit, at the gym or just enjoying music, you need a good pair of headphones. However, very often they can be pretty heavy on the pocket so you should always look for good deals. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones. The offer will expire in a week, so avail it as soon as you can.

TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Features

This amazing pair offers great quality sound, double battery life and better ease of use. The updated version comes with state-of-the-art technology that ensures that your experience is magical. Here are highlights of what the TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones deal has in store for you:

Features top-grade, high-performance neodymium-backed 40mm speakers

Unrivaled T-Quiet™ active noise canceling technology drowns out unwanted background noise

Designed to fit ergonomically & securely for comfortable all-day wear

Incredible 35-hour battery life lets you listen for longer

Supports Siri & Google Voice assistants and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

Specs

Color: black/white

Materials: plastic, artificial leather, metal parts, fabric

Product dimensions: 3.2"H x 8"L x 6.4"W

T-Quiet™ active noise canceling technology

Sound2.0™ technology

High-performance neodymium backed 40mm speakers

Cloud-like comfort

35-hour wireless playtime

PlayXTend™ battery

IPX4 water resistant & sweatproof

Focused bass

Qualcomm CSR chipset w/ aptX

100-degree ear-cups swivel

Siri & Google Voice Assistant

Supports Bluetooth 5.0

Manufacturer's 1-year limited warranty

Compatibility

Works w/ iOS, Android & more

Includes

TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones

TREBLAB Z2 carrying case

AUX Cable USB/Micro USB

USB/micro USB charging cable

User manual

Trust me, you don’t want to miss this opportunity. Get the headphones now!

Original Price TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones: $259

Wccftech Discount Price TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones: $78.99