TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Is Up For A Massive Discount Offer For A Few Days – Get Them Now
Noise cancelling headphones are nothing short of a blessing. It doesn’t matter whether you are at work, in transit, at the gym or just enjoying music, you need a good pair of headphones. However, very often they can be pretty heavy on the pocket so you should always look for good deals. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones. The offer will expire in a week, so avail it as soon as you can.
TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Features
This amazing pair offers great quality sound, double battery life and better ease of use. The updated version comes with state-of-the-art technology that ensures that your experience is magical. Here are highlights of what the TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones deal has in store for you:
- Features top-grade, high-performance neodymium-backed 40mm speakers
- Unrivaled T-Quiet™ active noise canceling technology drowns out unwanted background noise
- Designed to fit ergonomically & securely for comfortable all-day wear
- Incredible 35-hour battery life lets you listen for longer
- Supports Siri & Google Voice assistants and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity
Specs
- Color: black/white
- Materials: plastic, artificial leather, metal parts, fabric
- Product dimensions: 3.2"H x 8"L x 6.4"W
- T-Quiet™ active noise canceling technology
- Sound2.0™ technology
- High-performance neodymium backed 40mm speakers
- Cloud-like comfort
- 35-hour wireless playtime
- PlayXTend™ battery
- IPX4 water resistant & sweatproof
- Focused bass
- Qualcomm CSR chipset w/ aptX
- 100-degree ear-cups swivel
- Siri & Google Voice Assistant
- Supports Bluetooth 5.0
- Manufacturer's 1-year limited warranty
Compatibility
- Works w/ iOS, Android & more
Includes
- TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones
- TREBLAB Z2 carrying case
- AUX Cable USB/Micro USB
- USB/micro USB charging cable
- User manual
Trust me, you don’t want to miss this opportunity. Get the headphones now!
Original Price TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones: $259
Wccftech Discount Price TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones: $78.99
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter