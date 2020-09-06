TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Is Up For A Massive Discount Offer For A Few Days – Get Them Now

By
31 mins ago
Submit
TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Noise cancelling headphones are nothing short of a blessing. It doesn’t matter whether you are at work, in transit, at the gym or just enjoying music, you need a good pair of headphones. However, very often they can be pretty heavy on the pocket so you should always look for good deals. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones. The offer will expire in a week, so avail it as soon as you can.

TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Features

This amazing pair offers great quality sound, double battery life and better ease of use. The updated version comes with state-of-the-art technology that ensures that your experience is magical. Here are highlights of what the TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones deal has in store for you:

  •  Features top-grade, high-performance neodymium-backed 40mm speakers
  •  Unrivaled T-Quiet™ active noise canceling technology drowns out unwanted background noise
  •  Designed to fit ergonomically & securely for comfortable all-day wear
  •  Incredible 35-hour battery life lets you listen for longer
  •  Supports Siri & Google Voice assistants and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

Specs

  •  Color: black/white
  •  Materials: plastic, artificial leather, metal parts, fabric
  •  Product dimensions: 3.2"H x 8"L x 6.4"W
  •  T-Quiet™ active noise canceling technology
  •  Sound2.0™ technology
  •  High-performance neodymium backed 40mm speakers
  •  Cloud-like comfort
  •  35-hour wireless playtime
  •  PlayXTend™ battery
  •  IPX4 water resistant & sweatproof
  •  Focused bass
  •  Qualcomm CSR chipset w/ aptX
  •  100-degree ear-cups swivel
  •  Siri & Google Voice Assistant
  •  Supports Bluetooth 5.0
  •  Manufacturer's 1-year limited warranty

Compatibility

  •  Works w/ iOS, Android & more

Includes

  •  TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones
  •  TREBLAB Z2 carrying case
  •  AUX Cable USB/Micro USB
  •  USB/micro USB charging cable
  •  User manual

Trust me, you don’t want to miss this opportunity. Get the headphones now!

Original Price TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones: $259
Wccftech Discount Price TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones: $78.99

Submit

Related