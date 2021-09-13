Total War: Warhammer III Joins the Growing List of Games Delayed Until Early 2022

Another day, another 2021 game delayed until the (increasingly packed) “early 2022” window. In this case, it’s the anticipated Total War: Warhammer III, which Creative Assembly is pushing back in order to give the game “the best first step into a new era.” Check out the full statement, below.

Total War: WARHAMMER III will now release in early 2022. We know this is disappointing, but the extra time means we can accomplish more than we could if we rushed to release this year. We won’t be staying quiet however, join us tomorrow for the global reveal of Grand Cathay… pic.twitter.com/R4GdObAs9P — Total War (@totalwar) September 13, 2021

With nearly a decade of development on the Total War: Warhammer trilogy behind us, it feels surreal to see its culminating chapter so close to release. While it's tempting to rush to the finish line as it comes into view, we have made the decision to give it a little more time by moving the launch of Total War: Warhammer III from 2021 to early 2022. The wait won't be much longer, and we'll have plenty of new information for you in the meantime. The new date will make for a stronger release and the best first step into a new era for Total War: Warhammer. We don't consider this release the end of our trilogy, but the start of years of content and support as we continue to bring the jaw-dropping scale of Games Workshop's fantasy universe to Total War. Thanks for your patience and support.

And thus, early 2022 gets just a little bit crazier! Haven’t been keeping up with Total War: Warhammer III? Here’s the game’s official description:

In Total War: Warhammer III each choice you make will shape the reality-shattering conflict to come; from the mysterious Lands of the East to the daemon-infested Realms of Chaos. Experience strategy gaming on a scale yet unseen in this epic culmination to the Total War: Warhammer trilogy. Featuring iconic new races from the World of Warhammer Fantasy Battles, including the video-game debut of Kislev and Cathay alongside the factions of Chaos (Khorne, Nurgle, Slaanesh and Tzeentch) players will wage war with the most diverse array of legendary heroes, gargantuan monsters, flying creatures and magical powers that the series has ever seen. Embarking on a new grand strategic campaign, you will be tasked with saving or exploiting the power of a dying god. Each race offers a unique journey through the nightmarish Chaos Realm, culminating in an endgame that will determine the fate of the world. The coming conflict will engulf all. Will you conquer your daemons? Or command them?

Total War: Warhammer III marches onto PC in sometime in early 2022.